I Tried Stuffed Crust Pizza From Pizza Hut, Domino's, And Papa Johns: The Winner Is Clear

It's your turn to host slumber party night for your kid's friend group, so you're going to feed the miniature hooligans stuffed crust pizza. It's really the only reasonable option. Almost every kid (and adult) loves pizza, and the cheese in the crust keeps people from leaving that part on the plate. Instead of having a dry, chewy bread crust around the edge, stuffed crust pizza has mozzarella or string cheese rolled into it, forming a pocket of gooey, salty, cheesy deliciousness. It's yummy by itself and fantastic dipped in sauce. If you're brave, you might even try making homemade stuffed crust.

If you do decide to order out, though, Domino's, Papa Johns, or Pizza Hut, three of the biggest pizza chains in the U.S., have strong contenders in the competition for the best stuffed crust pizza. A lot is riding on your choice; if you pick the wrong brand, the kids might not dig in as enthusiastically. Don't worry — the choice doesn't have to be so hard. I've done the work for you and taste-tested all three stuffed crust pizzas, and even got help from my 11-year-old son so I'd know which one his age group prefers, to see which one is the best.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.