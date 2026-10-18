Ditch The Sandwich And Pair This Unexpected Dish With Tomato Soup Instead
Tomato soup and grilled cheese is an iconic pairing. It's as American as apple pie, but it's not the only couple in the kitchen. There are other unexpected duos that you should be exploring. The next time you're craving a cozy bowl of warm tomato soup, consider crab cakes. This unique combination was first suggested by one of our writers when discussing the absolute best dishes to serve with tomato soup. It's a clever alternative to the usual cheesy sandwich, combining sweet and tangy seafood with the savory, familiar soup.
While crab cakes might sound like an unusual partner for tomato soup, the contrasting flavors make for a surprisingly harmonious pairing. Good crab meat has a fresh, briny taste that's delicately sweet, which is matched perfectly with the savory-sweet umami of ripe tomatoes. On the other side, the acidity of tomato cuts through the richness of a mayonnaise-laced crab cake packed with buttered breadcrumbs.
Texture comes into play too. A well-made crab cake has a crunchy, golden crust, which plays nicely with a creamy soup like tomato. For the best results, keep things simple. There's no need to go all-out with exotic ingredients or trendy recipes. A classic tomato soup, like this three-ingredient soup recipe made with garlic and onion, lets the seafood shine and fresh olive oil drizzled over both brings it all together.
Instead of crab cakes, try swapping the seafood
Crispy seafood cakes are a delicious accompaniment for tomato soup, and other seafoods like canned tuna can be swapped in. Tinned fish is one of the best groceries to buy when you're on a budget, and it is easy to keep on hand without worrying about expiration dates. It's true that tuna will have a more pronounced fish flavor than sweet crab, but this dill tuna patty recipe offers a tasty, affordable option. The dish is especially practical for weeknight dinners because canned tuna needs no advanced preparation before it's mixed with other ingredients to fry into crispy cakes.
Tomato soup isn't the only dish that can tango with these seafood patties. We've also recommended several complementary side dishes to serve alongside crab cakes that won't overwhelm their delicate seafood flavor. A dill potato salad offers crunchy celery and and bright herbs to accompany the crispy exterior of the cakes, while broccoli salad has dried fruit, seeds, and a tangy dressing to provide contrasting flavors and textures. And if you need more veggie-forward flavors to counteract the richness of the mayonnaise-laden cakes, grilled artichokes have tender centers and charred edges, along with fiber and antioxidants. Whether you choose tomato soup, crab cakes, or fresh vegetable sides, the secret is always to balance rich, savory flavors with something bright and crunchy. That's just good chef math.