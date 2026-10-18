Ditch The Sandwich And Pair This Unexpected Dish With Tomato Soup Instead

Tomato soup and grilled cheese is an iconic pairing. It's as American as apple pie, but it's not the only couple in the kitchen. There are other unexpected duos that you should be exploring. The next time you're craving a cozy bowl of warm tomato soup, consider crab cakes. This unique combination was first suggested by one of our writers when discussing the absolute best dishes to serve with tomato soup. It's a clever alternative to the usual cheesy sandwich, combining sweet and tangy seafood with the savory, familiar soup.

While crab cakes might sound like an unusual partner for tomato soup, the contrasting flavors make for a surprisingly harmonious pairing. Good crab meat has a fresh, briny taste that's delicately sweet, which is matched perfectly with the savory-sweet umami of ripe tomatoes. On the other side, the acidity of tomato cuts through the richness of a mayonnaise-laced crab cake packed with buttered breadcrumbs.

Texture comes into play too. A well-made crab cake has a crunchy, golden crust, which plays nicely with a creamy soup like tomato. For the best results, keep things simple. There's no need to go all-out with exotic ingredients or trendy recipes. A classic tomato soup, like this three-ingredient soup recipe made with garlic and onion, lets the seafood shine and fresh olive oil drizzled over both brings it all together.