You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Comforting Tomato Soup
Generation after generation, it's tomato soup that shows up whenever we need comfort. It's the one dish that always seems to meet us where we are — whether it's on cold winter nights or sweltering hot summer days. Hearty bowls arrive on the table with a grilled cheese sandwich on the side and, suddenly, everything is better. It certainly helps that it never demands much in the kitchen, either. The proof lies in Tasting Table's recipe developer Miriam Hahn's three-ingredient tomato soup, which uses just roasted Roma tomatoes, garlic, and onion.
Minimalistic as this ingredient list is, everything is utilized to its fullest potential. Roma tomatoes are among some of the most common types of tomatoes out there, and for good reasons. The meaty and dense tomatoes are especially marvelous in soups since they can give it a concentrated, non-watered-down body. That's how you get an ultra-rich consistency without using cream or other thickening agents — which goes a long way in preserving the fruit's natural essence. That way, what comes out of the pot is a bowl of pure tomato goodness: light, fresh, subtly sweet, and vibrantly tangy.
Saving the soup from a one-note fate are garlic and onion, both of which we rarely go without anyway. Between spoonfuls of tomato-y warmth, you might occasionally spot the onion's sharp sweetness or a waft of peppery, garlicky aroma. The roasting only intensifies their characters, echoing a caramelized depth that allows the soup to seamlessly walk the line of comfort and sophistication.
How to make the easiest, most delicious tomato soup ever
The only thing easier than preparing the ingredients for this soup is actually making it. To start, season the sliced veggies and chopped garlic with a bit of salt and pepper, then roast them for 45 minutes. Once they're done, blend everything together until you get a smooth mixture. Follow up with a quick stir on the stovetop to warm it, and your tomato soup is all set to hit the dining table.
Since there are so few ingredients, one of the most important tips for making the best homemade tomato soup is to ensure all of them are excellent. Ripe Roma tomatoes are always preferable, but if they're out of season, canned whole peeled tomatoes make a great alternative. They are essentially tomatoes picked at their peak and preserved, so you can count on them to deliver a near-similar flavor. The type of onion also matters, and the right one is simply what suits you best. Yellow onions are the safest bet, followed by white onions for those who want a milder tone. If you want a sweet tomato soup, sweet onions are the way to go.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn also suggests sprucing this soup up with pesto, fresh herbs, or both. No less fitting are spices like cayenne pepper and smoked paprika. A richer undertone is also just a slab of butter away, or you can throw your favorite cheeses in the mix. Some even toss in a cup of cottage cheese as a high-protein shortcut. Paired with a slice of toasted garlic bread, a grilled cheese sandwich, or croutons, it's the perfect quick lunch.