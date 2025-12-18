You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Comforting Tomato Soup

Generation after generation, it's tomato soup that shows up whenever we need comfort. It's the one dish that always seems to meet us where we are — whether it's on cold winter nights or sweltering hot summer days. Hearty bowls arrive on the table with a grilled cheese sandwich on the side and, suddenly, everything is better. It certainly helps that it never demands much in the kitchen, either. The proof lies in Tasting Table's recipe developer Miriam Hahn's three-ingredient tomato soup, which uses just roasted Roma tomatoes, garlic, and onion.

Minimalistic as this ingredient list is, everything is utilized to its fullest potential. Roma tomatoes are among some of the most common types of tomatoes out there, and for good reasons. The meaty and dense tomatoes are especially marvelous in soups since they can give it a concentrated, non-watered-down body. That's how you get an ultra-rich consistency without using cream or other thickening agents — which goes a long way in preserving the fruit's natural essence. That way, what comes out of the pot is a bowl of pure tomato goodness: light, fresh, subtly sweet, and vibrantly tangy.

Saving the soup from a one-note fate are garlic and onion, both of which we rarely go without anyway. Between spoonfuls of tomato-y warmth, you might occasionally spot the onion's sharp sweetness or a waft of peppery, garlicky aroma. The roasting only intensifies their characters, echoing a caramelized depth that allows the soup to seamlessly walk the line of comfort and sophistication.