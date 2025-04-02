5 Sides You Should Be Serving With Crab Cakes

Seafood lovers and land lubbers alike know the delight of a dish of crab cakes. There are a number of different ways to compose and cook these crustacean-laden patties. Choosing whether to use real crabmeat, imitation, or a mix of the two is quite a lot to consider already. With regard to seasonings, breadcrumbs, vegetable inclusions, and dipping sauces, it's a whirlwind of possibilities. Starting with a classic Maryland crab cakes recipe, there are a myriad of choices for complementary side dishes. Paring down these parings to a basic handful, consider cowboy caviar, potato salad, artichokes, broccoli salad, and grilled polenta.

When choosing side dishes for crab cakes, it's important to remember that you don't want your side dish to overpower the seafood stars of your table but rather to accentuate them. Considering that summer is the prime season for cooking crab cakes, lighter veggie fare is an excellent choice. Further, including more vegetable-rich recipes with similar flavors will enrich your crab cakes meal with wholesome nutrients while also keeping the tastes cohesive and enjoyable.