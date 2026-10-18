What Restaurant Servers Wish Diners Knew About Split Checks

If you know from the outset that your party will want to split the bill, it's considerate to mention it when you're seated, giving your server the opportunity to explain the restaurant's policy, or suggest setting up separate checks from the beginning. But, servers know that decision doesn't always happen until after the bill arrives. Who's treating whom, whether someone wants to cover the wine, who ordered and ate what can involve some delicate social negotiations. A little advance notice is appreciated when possible, but there's no need to make your dinner plans around the capabilities of a credit card terminal.

It is important to note that splitting a check is not the same thing as itemizing a bill. While splitting a $200 check four ways is straightforward, figuring out which of the four diners had the extra cocktail, who shared an appetizer, or how to allocate the communal side of fries requires considerably more attention and calculations, and is not a reasonable request. This was a routine pet peeve among restaurant servers I worked with, particularly if the ask came at the end of a busy meal.

Many POS systems can assign items to individual seats, and some allow servers to move items between checks after the fact, but even that requires a tedious sorting-through of the table's orders. If everyone intends to pay for their own food and drinks, asking for separate checks at the beginning of the meal makes everyone's life easier. If you must, assume the mathematical burden yourself, and tell the server how much to charge each card for, as in, "$50 on this one, and the rest on the other."