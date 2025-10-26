What A Restaurant Owner Really Thinks About Guests Who Linger At Tables After Eating

There's a rhythm to dining out. You arrive hungry, the room hums, and for a while, it feels like your table is the only one in the world. That illusion is part of what you're paying for, because good restaurants are designed to make you feel at home, but how long is too long to stick around? "There's always a balance," says Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi's in New York City, a great place just south of 14th Street to get a "New York Happy Meal", a.k.a. an ice-cold martini and a basket of hot, salty fries. "In a very busy restaurant, when you're the six o'clock reservation and you will be allotted two hours for four-tops, by eight o'clock, you should be done with the meal. And if you're done, you're done. Pay the check and go home, or pay the check and go to the bar."

That's the delicate, mostly unseen-by-guests choreography of the service industry. Turnover keeps the lights on, and every table has a life cycle. Lingering for a few extra minutes is fine, "But after you're finished and desserts are clear and you're sitting there talking or pulling out your phone to show pictures of your grandkids to your guests," says Cecchi-Azzolina, "that's egregious. You shouldn't do that."

Restaurants run on momentum. Servers pace courses while the kitchen fires the next round, and when you stay too long, the dance falls out of sync. That said, hospitality cuts both ways. Guests should never feel hustled out mid-meal. If the staff start stacking chairs, take the hint, but if someone drops the check or tries to clear your plate while you're still eating, that's not right. Good service creates a comfortable experience. Just remember you're sharing the space.