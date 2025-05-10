Here's The Outright Best Salty Snack To Pair With A Martini

You might know some of the most classic wine and food pairings, or how to pair beer and food like a pro, but what about cocktails? Sipping a classic tipple at a bar with a bite is one of life's greatest pleasures, and if you're one of the many people who are imbibing more at home these days, you've likely upped your living-room mixology game and now want to know what to eat with your mixed drinks. Few cocktails are as in demand and ubiquitous as the martini, so starting there will give you a cocktail-and-food pairing foundation as tasty as it is useful when it comes to ordering at the bar or planning at-home cocktail parties. We asked an expert about cocktail and snack pairings, and Natalie Migliarini, content creator behind BeautifulBooze, suggests a salty favorite for the martini: french fries.

The explanation for the synergy between these two — beyond both of them being simply super tasty on their own — is that fries have saltiness, fat, and starchy, carby goodness that cuts the heat of the martini's alcohol. For all that salty perfection, though, fries are also fairly neutral, so they won't steal focus from the martini's relatively clean, delicate flavor profile. This dynamic duo has already proven a favorite in some of the hottest cocktail scenes. Especially when teamed up with a Caesar salad, it's been dubbed "the New York happy meal."