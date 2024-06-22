Your Expert-Approved Guide To Classic Cocktail And Snack Pairings

Is there anything better than sitting at a bar in the afternoon and enjoying a daytime cocktail and a small appetizer? If you agree with this sentiment, then you need to know how to recreate this delightful feeling at home — but first, you need to know how to correctly pair cocktails with snacks. After all, an afternoon martini is practically useless if the snack you choose doesn't complement the drink well; you don't want to end up not enjoying either your cocktail or your snack.

To avoid this, Tasting Table asked an expert to tell us which snacks make the best pairings for a variety of cocktails. The expert in question is Natalie Migliarini, the content creator at BeautifulBooze. If you're a fan of many of the classic cocktails — specifically, the martini, the mojito, the whiskey sour, the Negroni, the Aperol Spritz, or the mezcal margarita — then you'll want to see which snacks Migliarini has in mind for these drinks.