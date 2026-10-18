Transform Rice Into An Old-Fashioned Southern Side With One Stick Of Butter And Canned Soup

Ever heard of the term "a stick of butter rice"? No worries if you haven't — if you don't come from the South, it's understandable if you come up empty. This old-fashioned Southern side is made up of a full stick of butter, a cup of rice, plus a can of soup. They all come together in an oven, turning into a fluffy rice bowl with melty, rich butter on top. Many Southerners got the recipe from their grandma or mom, but if that ship has sailed for you, then feel free to take it from us.

For the best results, two liquids are needed from the pantry: A can of condensed French onion soup (this is the classic choice, but anything creamy, like cream of mushroom, will do) and either beef broth or beef consommé (recommended) to give the dish a savory core. Pour both into a baking dish together with a cup or two of uncooked long-grain white rice, then plop a stick of butter on top. If that sounds like too much butter, half a stick is also fine. An hour is about enough to produce rice that's soft and rich underneath the slightly browned top layer. It doesn't look all that impressive at first, but few ever care after they've had their first spoonful.

If that sounds easy, congrats — you've found out about the major selling point of this recipe. You don't chop anything, and the only thing you measure is the rice. So for a lot of people who are in on this (not very) secret recipe, it's a brilliant way to whip up a fuss-free side for some classic mains.