How Long To Air Fry Every Cut Of Chicken
Cooking chicken in an air fryer results in meat that is perfectly crispy on the outside, while tender and juicy on the inside. You can air fry any cut of chicken; however, as with any cooking method, you need to pay attention to cooking times to prevent tough or underdone meat. For some expert advice on how long to best air fry different cuts of poultry, we spoke with Clare Andrews, a U.K.-based author of multiple air-fryer cookbooks.
Andrews gave us some helpful guidelines but clarified that "these are approximate timings rather than universal, because air fryers vary considerably in power, basket design, and temperature accuracy." As she explains, "The important safety point is that chicken should be cooked all the way through; a food thermometer should read at least 74 C/165 F at the thickest part." Andrews then walked us through how long to cook chicken in your air fryer based on each cut: bone-in breasts, boneless and skinless breasts, tenderloins, thighs, drumsticks, and wings.
Before sharing these time frames, Andrews again reminds us that these are just starting points. "Always check the manufacturer's instructions and make sure [the] chicken reaches a safe internal temperature before eating," she adds. In addition to using a meat thermometer to ensure food safety, Andrews says that you can confirm doneness by checking that the "poultry [is] cooked thoroughly until steaming hot throughout, with no pink meat and clear juices."
Bone-in chicken breasts
Because bone-in chicken breasts are thicker, they will likely take much longer to cook than boneless ones. Andrews suggests air frying for around 25 to 30 minutes at 356 degrees Fahrenheit. As she recommends, "Pat the chicken dry before cooking and rub the skin with a little oil and your choice of seasoning. Placing the breast skin-side up helps it become lovely and crisp." To ensure doneness, she adds that you should "check the temperature at the thickest part, making sure the thermometer isn't touching the bone" to avoid making a meat thermometer mistake.
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Boneless chicken breasts are smaller, leaner, and more likely to overcook. According to Andrews, the juiciest air fryer chicken breasts need about 20 to 25 minutes at 356 degrees Fahrenheit. She adds, "For a more even cook, choose breasts of a similar size and thickness. If one end is particularly thick, gently flatten it with a meat mallet or rolling pin." To keep them from drying out, Andrews suggests "a quick coating of oil or marinade." Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature at the thickest part of the chicken before serving.
Chicken tenderloins
According to Andrews, chicken tenderloins are the ideal cut for a quick, simple air fryer meal. Her recommended cooking time is roughly 10 to 15 minutes at 356 degrees Fahrenheit. For delectable air fryer chicken, she suggests that you "toss them in a little oil and seasoning, and arrange them in a single layer." Since they are so small and lean, they will cook quickly. To prevent them from becoming overdone or drying out, check them regularly.
Chicken thighs
It may be easier to achieve juicy, crispy air fryer chicken when using chicken thighs. As Andrews explains, "Thigh meat is more forgiving than breast because it contains more fat, making it particularly well suited to air frying." She warns that bone-in thighs will take longer than boneless, and recommends approximately 18 to 25 minutes at 356 degrees Fahrenheit as a starting point. Before cooking, she says, "Pat the skin dry and season generously. If using skin-on thighs, cook them skin-side up to encourage the skin to become crisp and golden."
Chicken drumsticks
The ideal cooking time when air frying chicken drumsticks depends on their thickness. Andrews generally starts with a timeframe of 18 to 22 minutes at 356 degrees Fahrenheit. For best results, pat the drumsticks dry before seasoning. "Arrange them with a little space between each one so the hot air can circulate," says Andrews, adding, "Turn them halfway through cooking for even browning." To avoid making a common mistake when air frying chicken, she reminds us that larger batches will take longer, so time the other elements of your meal accordingly.
Chicken wings
When air frying chicken wings, Andrews says that cooking time will depend on the size and number you're preparing. You should plan on cooking them around 18 to 22 minutes at 374 degrees Fahrenheit. After blotting dry and seasoning, she says, "Don't overcrowd the basket, giving the wings plenty of room to allow the hot air to circulate around them." For ultra-crispy air fryer wings, you should also "turn or shake the wings halfway through cooking." Lastly, she suggests tossing them in sauce after cooking, since "this helps keep the skin crisp."