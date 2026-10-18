How Long To Air Fry Every Cut Of Chicken

Cooking chicken in an air fryer results in meat that is perfectly crispy on the outside, while tender and juicy on the inside. You can air fry any cut of chicken; however, as with any cooking method, you need to pay attention to cooking times to prevent tough or underdone meat. For some expert advice on how long to best air fry different cuts of poultry, we spoke with Clare Andrews, a U.K.-based author of multiple air-fryer cookbooks.

Andrews gave us some helpful guidelines but clarified that "these are approximate timings rather than universal, because air fryers vary considerably in power, basket design, and temperature accuracy." As she explains, "The important safety point is that chicken should be cooked all the way through; a food thermometer should read at least 74 C/165 F at the thickest part." Andrews then walked us through how long to cook chicken in your air fryer based on each cut: bone-in breasts, boneless and skinless breasts, tenderloins, thighs, drumsticks, and wings.

Before sharing these time frames, Andrews again reminds us that these are just starting points. "Always check the manufacturer's instructions and make sure [the] chicken reaches a safe internal temperature before eating," she adds. In addition to using a meat thermometer to ensure food safety, Andrews says that you can confirm doneness by checking that the "poultry [is] cooked thoroughly until steaming hot throughout, with no pink meat and clear juices."