The Most Recommended Non-Alcoholic Beverage In 2026 Isn't San Pellegrino Or Lipton
In 2026, it feels like people are always looking for the next great product that'll transform their lives, and one beverage has certainly convinced a lot of people. The data behind this comes from YouGov, an organization that polls the nation on tons of consumer opinions, including how likely they are to recommend the brands they love. Only existing customers of a product participate, so it doesn't reflect how widely popular or well-known something is, but it does prove when people are so satisfied with something they eat or drink, they just have to tell somebody about it. If you want something to sip on, fans of Liquid I.V. are more than happy to recommend it.
If you haven't heard of it, Liquid I.V. is a "hydration product" that is added to water to help you hydrate better with things like added electrolytes. Liquid I.V. is clearly satisfying customers, because it topped YouGov's 2026 survey of the most recommended non-alcoholic beverages, with 88.1% of current customers saying they would recommend it. That is ahead of other beverage brands with dedicated followings like San Pellegrino, Lipton, Nespresso, and Fiji. It even ranked higher than the top recommended food brand, pricey (but worth it) Kerrygold butter.
What do people like about it? Well, it comes as a powder that you can easily mix with water, and Liquid I.V. is available in tons of different flavors, including sugar-free options. They range from classics like Lemon Lime and Strawberry to more unique choices like Lychee Sorbet or Cotton Candy, and even feature branded collabs with Popsicle. It is also available in single-serve and smaller, travel-sized packets to carry with you on the go.
Liquid I.V. is America's most recommended non-alcoholic beverage, according to YouGov
As for what Liquid I.V. actually does for you, the brand calls itself a "hydration multiplier," and claims it helps your body absorb, retain, and distribute water better. It does this through the addition of things like sodium and potassium (common in other electrolyte drinks), essential vitamins, and glucose. The company has also published clinical trials that show evidence it hydrates faster than water alone.
In general, there is real support for electrolyte powders and drinks being more hydrating than water. However, whether Liquid I.V. actually works better than other options is up for debate. Each electrolyte drink you find at the store can offer a different balance of vitamins and minerals, the need for each one can vary from person to person. That being said, Liquid I.V. gets high marks for its wide range of flavors, which can help people drink more water. And it certainly has fans among people who care about hydration.
Over on Reddit, Liquid I.V. customers say things like, "Liquid IV is STELLAR for when I'm on a long bike ride. When you've been going in the heat for an hour + you really feel a difference when you get electrolytes and not just water." Another Redditor said, "My job has me hiking just about every day. I carry almost a dozen IV packs on me at all times... they are a life saver." But it also seems like people love hydration products in general, as Gatorade and Propel were two of the other highest recommended non-alcoholic beverage brands, according to YouGov's report. So, if you feel the need to hydrate better, you have different options, even if Liquid I.V. is clearly winning over the masses.