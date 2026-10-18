The Most Recommended Non-Alcoholic Beverage In 2026 Isn't San Pellegrino Or Lipton

In 2026, it feels like people are always looking for the next great product that'll transform their lives, and one beverage has certainly convinced a lot of people. The data behind this comes from YouGov, an organization that polls the nation on tons of consumer opinions, including how likely they are to recommend the brands they love. Only existing customers of a product participate, so it doesn't reflect how widely popular or well-known something is, but it does prove when people are so satisfied with something they eat or drink, they just have to tell somebody about it. If you want something to sip on, fans of Liquid I.V. are more than happy to recommend it.

If you haven't heard of it, Liquid I.V. is a "hydration product" that is added to water to help you hydrate better with things like added electrolytes. Liquid I.V. is clearly satisfying customers, because it topped YouGov's 2026 survey of the most recommended non-alcoholic beverages, with 88.1% of current customers saying they would recommend it. That is ahead of other beverage brands with dedicated followings like San Pellegrino, Lipton, Nespresso, and Fiji. It even ranked higher than the top recommended food brand, pricey (but worth it) Kerrygold butter.

What do people like about it? Well, it comes as a powder that you can easily mix with water, and Liquid I.V. is available in tons of different flavors, including sugar-free options. They range from classics like Lemon Lime and Strawberry to more unique choices like Lychee Sorbet or Cotton Candy, and even feature branded collabs with Popsicle. It is also available in single-serve and smaller, travel-sized packets to carry with you on the go.