11 Ghost Energy Drink Flavors, Ranked

If you're looking for an energy drink that doesn't pack a ton of sugar (but still tastes like it does), then you should look no further than Ghost. These sugar-free energy drinks are sweetened with alternative sweeteners that enhance a wide range of flavors, some of them inspired by candy or soda brands. This is a brand that's not exactly serving up subtle flavors but rather highlighting really bold, sour, and fruity tasting notes that provide a maximalist counterpoint to the more restrained, lightly flavored energy drink options out there. I decided to get a better sense of the hype around this brand by testing out 11 of its flavors. I then ranked them, starting with the worst and making my way to the favorite of the bunch.

While everyone has different tastes when it comes to energy drinks and you may not agree with me on every point here, maybe my descriptions can help you pick out a beverage that'll brighten your day, delivering the energy you need to take on all of your tasks. Flavor balance was my main focus in this ranking — I looked for flavors that didn't seem overpowered by artificial sweetness. Additionally, when relevant, I considered how closely each drink corresponded to the food product for which they're named. Pop open your favorite energy drink, and let's take a look at the Ghost Energy drink lineup.