Panda Express Vs. P.F. Chang's: Which Chain Makes The Best Orange Chicken?

Orange you glad someone invented orange chicken? I'm sorry, I had to. But seriously, it's a downright delicious invention, and we have Panda Express chef Andy Kao to thank for giving us what has become an Asian American staple.

According to fast-food lore, an orange light bulb went off above Kao's head in 1987. After experimenting with an earlier bone-in variation, he created what we know today as orange chicken — which is also known to be an adaptation of General Tso's chicken. The secrets? Dark meat chicken, oil from orange peels, and a mix of sweet and sour flavors aided by just a touch of chili spice. Orange chicken has since become synonymous with Panda Express. But that doesn't mean other restaurants haven't tried their hand at recreating that zesty magic. P.F. Chang's is one of them. With its own menu of Asian-inspired cuisine, the sit-down chain overlaps with Panda Express on plenty of dishes, including the beloved orange chicken.

Like I'm sure many people have, I've enjoyed both versions plenty of times over the years. But I've never actually thought to sit down and compare them side by side to see which one truly comes out on top. Well, now seemed as good a time as any. Orange chicken took the top spot in our ranking of Panda Express menu items, so expectations were high going into this taste test. I ordered both and weighed everything from flavor and texture to price and overall value. Then, I made the call. Does the original creator still do it best? Or does a higher price tag mean a better dish?