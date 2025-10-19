Why Your Favorite Panda Express Chicken Dish Never Uses White Meat

Are you a fan of dark meat or white meat? Restaurants selling chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets often advertise using white meat in an attempt to convince you of a product's quality. But when it comes to Panda Express's extremely popular orange chicken, no white meat is included.

It's no secret that professional chefs often prefer chicken thighs over chicken breast. In an interview, Panda Express culinary director Jimmy Wang explained why the chain only uses dark meat in its orange chicken. "In authentic Chinese cuisine, dark meat chicken is often preferred over white meat for its depth in natural flavor, texture, juiciness, and ability to take on flavor of the marinades," he says.

As the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding, and Wang has been proven right by Panda Express fans. Orange chicken is a favorite among customers, and it's the dish we ranked the best out of all their menu offerings. The dish was originally created back in 1987 and quickly became the chain's most popular item. It has even been credited with starting the Chinese takeout craze in America, as about one-third of all Panda Express sales in 2021 were orange chicken, per NBC News.