15 Best Gins For Making Your Next Gin And Tonic

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Certain cocktails tell you everything you need to know about how they're made just by their titles; drinks like a rum & Coke or gin and tonic. While these tipples may be easy to throw together on a moment's notice, the ingredients you use can absolutely make or break them since there isn't a lot for the liquor to hide behind.

For example, a gin and tonic is a simple mixture of gin, lime juice, and tonic water. But the tonic and gin you choose could make a G&T that's amazing or something that tastes like dirty bath water. While Jennifer Yim, master mixologist at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, believes the tonic you use is just as important as the gin — telling us that "its sweetness, bitterness, and carbonation can really complement the gin and amplify its botanicals" — we wanted to focus on the spirit. Which gins really do make the best G&Ts?

Is a London dry better than a floral option? Maybe it should be a foreign import rather than a domestic brand. We really don't know. So, we reached out to several experts to find out which gins they reach for when mixing up the cocktail, including Yim; James Beddie, bar manager at Juniper's Gin Bar in Kentucky; Natasha Bahrami, owner of The Gin Room in St. Louis; Kristen Love, director of F&B Outlets at InterContinental New York Barclay; frequent "Bar Rescue" consultant Mia Mastroianni; and entertaining expert Paul Zahn. You'll recognize some brands and some you won't. But no matter which you choose, our experts guarantee you'll end up with gin and tonic to remember.