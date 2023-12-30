Hayman's London Gin Has Been A Family-Run Business Since 1863

While there are always new, exciting spirit brands entering the market, often, the tastiest expressions are crafted by decades-old producers. Ingredients and distillation methods constantly evolve. However, esteemed distilleries ensure a consistently high-quality product even throughout changing tides — hence their well-regarded label.

When it comes to the world of gin, such a storied brand is Hayman's. Founded in 1863, the company continues to be family-owned, with the great-great-grandson currently at the helm. It all kicked off when pharmacist James Burrough utilized his knack for chemistry to craft an empire of well-regarded gins, including Beefeater. After his passing, the company shifted between varying distillation sites, with mergers and contractions over the decades. In the early 21st century, Hayman's embraced a more traditional and revivalist approach. The distillery shifted to more in-house production and started recreating liquors from Burrough's 19th-century recipe book. Such a move proved successful — a new third distillation still was installed in 2013, precisely 150 years after Burrough's foray into the gin business. In such a manner, Hayman's reaffirms its traditional roots; let's dive into the context.