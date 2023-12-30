Hayman's London Gin Has Been A Family-Run Business Since 1863
While there are always new, exciting spirit brands entering the market, often, the tastiest expressions are crafted by decades-old producers. Ingredients and distillation methods constantly evolve. However, esteemed distilleries ensure a consistently high-quality product even throughout changing tides — hence their well-regarded label.
When it comes to the world of gin, such a storied brand is Hayman's. Founded in 1863, the company continues to be family-owned, with the great-great-grandson currently at the helm. It all kicked off when pharmacist James Burrough utilized his knack for chemistry to craft an empire of well-regarded gins, including Beefeater. After his passing, the company shifted between varying distillation sites, with mergers and contractions over the decades. In the early 21st century, Hayman's embraced a more traditional and revivalist approach. The distillery shifted to more in-house production and started recreating liquors from Burrough's 19th-century recipe book. Such a move proved successful — a new third distillation still was installed in 2013, precisely 150 years after Burrough's foray into the gin business. In such a manner, Hayman's reaffirms its traditional roots; let's dive into the context.
Hayman's continues as a historic producer of London dry gin
Gin is a storied spirit, with precursors emerging as early as the 13th century or perhaps earlier. Originally, it was crafted for medicinal purposes, and until the 17th century, most production was centered in the Netherlands. Then, gin's popularity exploded in the U.K., thanks to trade and tax legislation. However, its affordable nature, combined with some distilleries adding toxic components, caused the spirit to experience a downturn once more, up until the early 19th century.
James Burrough — and the origins of Hayman's — emerged at a period when gin became reestablished. Strengthened by better equipment created during the Industrial Revolution, as well as more sophisticated consumer palates, London Dry Gin arose as a style. Burrough was one of its first innovators, crafting distillations with bright, balanced, and complex profiles. His expressions endured to define the gin industry, and Hayman's continues such an impressive legacy, still distilling similar recipes from London today.