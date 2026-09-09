5 Of The Best New Olive Garden Dishes In 2026, So Far

Olive Garden keeps regulars on their toes with new rollouts, and its 2026 menus have delighted fans with dishes that are hot in all the right ways. Both new and returning items have found their place on menus, with many new dishes made with Calabrian chili peppers for heat seekers. For those with a demanding appetite, Never-Ending Pasta Bowl options help keep bottomless bellies appeased.

To make ordering easier, Tasting Table combed through online reviews and user comments to find the top Olive Garden dishes stealing the spotlight, narrowing our picks down to dishes that are either new or back on the menu after an absence. Diners are generous with their comments online, and our shortlist aims to capture some of that enthusiasm.

Whether you're looking for new flavors to try or fresh ideas for your next Olive Garden visit, this roundup of Olive Garden offerings provides a bit of culinary inspiration. By highlighting tried-and-true orders sampled at the restaurant, you'll have a better idea of what's worth venturing away from your go-to dishes for.