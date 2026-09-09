Mix Tequila And Apple Cider For The Fall Cocktail You Didn't Know You Needed
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Gathering with friends for a festive fall feast is a great way to make the most of the season. Among the familiar flavors of pumpkin and spice, apple isn't to be overlooked, particularly when it's in the form of a cozy cup of cider. Keep warm this season with an apple cider tequila smash, the perfect combination of sweets, spices, and spirits, all in one glass.
Whereas a bourbon smash combines the eponymous spirit with citrus, simple syrup, and mint, a tequila smash does essentially the same thing but with the spirits swapped. Giving this drink a fall twist is as easy as using cinnamon in place of mint and apple cider in lieu of lemon juice. Apple cider adds the perfect touch to fall cocktails, while the natural sweetness of some types of tequila provides a complementary taste profile.
This cocktail is simple and effective, with a few different ways to prepare it that will provide satisfying fall flavors with your preferred amount of potency. If swapping apple cider in place of your margarita mix will give your margaritas a cozy fall twist, an apple cider tequila smash is an even more simplified version of this classic cocktail that's endlessly customizable. A 3:1 ratio of apple cider to tequila is the most basic way to mix the drink, with options to add complementary citrus liqueurs, fall spices, and other ingredients to make the cocktail as luxurious as you wish.
Tips for elevating an apple cider tequila smash
Dressing up this fall cocktail can be as simple as rimming your glass or as complex as preparing your own infused tequila. For starters, consider rimming your drink glass with brown sugar for complementary taste and texture to enhance your beverage. You can also try crushing up apple or cinnamon candies to use as a rim for an even more lively look and feel.
Try mixing in apple brandy or an orange liqueur for flavors more adjacent to a traditional smash-style cocktail. You can also use hard apple cider along with the tequila to make your drink more potent. Up the quantities to turn this into a batched cocktail or punch fit for a seasonal soiree. Add a slice or round of dried or fresh apples to customize each individual serving glass.
For a non-alcoholic version of this fall drink, use a popular brand of non-alcoholic tequila such as Ritual Zero Proof, which took the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings. Mix this with apple cider and a splash of apple soda to give the beverage a bubbly twist. Whether spirited or not, these drinks would pair well with a slice of apple pie, spice cake, or a scoop of butter pecan ice cream for dessert. Any way you choose to enjoy the tastes of the fall season, always remember to imbibe responsibly.