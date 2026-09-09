Mix Tequila And Apple Cider For The Fall Cocktail You Didn't Know You Needed

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Gathering with friends for a festive fall feast is a great way to make the most of the season. Among the familiar flavors of pumpkin and spice, apple isn't to be overlooked, particularly when it's in the form of a cozy cup of cider. Keep warm this season with an apple cider tequila smash, the perfect combination of sweets, spices, and spirits, all in one glass.

Whereas a bourbon smash combines the eponymous spirit with citrus, simple syrup, and mint, a tequila smash does essentially the same thing but with the spirits swapped. Giving this drink a fall twist is as easy as using cinnamon in place of mint and apple cider in lieu of lemon juice. Apple cider adds the perfect touch to fall cocktails, while the natural sweetness of some types of tequila provides a complementary taste profile.

This cocktail is simple and effective, with a few different ways to prepare it that will provide satisfying fall flavors with your preferred amount of potency. If swapping apple cider in place of your margarita mix will give your margaritas a cozy fall twist, an apple cider tequila smash is an even more simplified version of this classic cocktail that's endlessly customizable. A 3:1 ratio of apple cider to tequila is the most basic way to mix the drink, with options to add complementary citrus liqueurs, fall spices, and other ingredients to make the cocktail as luxurious as you wish.