I Tried KFC's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Menu, And The Best Item Took Me By Surprise

Move over, Tom Holland and Zendaya; there's a new power couple in town. Two of the biggest names in fast food just decided to team up for one of the most exciting collabs we've seen in a while, and honestly, it just may be too hot to handle, unless you're a big fan of spice.

KFC Canada and PepsiCo Canada's Cheetos Flamin' Hot brand joined forces for a limited-time menu that takes four popular KFC staples and buries them in Flamin' Hot heat. Imagine a spicy, crunchy Chicken Sandwich dressed up in Flamin' Hot sauce and real Cheetos crunch, crispy fries dusted in that same fiery seasoning, a Dip Cup that's hot enough to make your eyes water, and a Cheetos Dirty Soda to wash it all down. I tried all four to see if the hype holds up, and the results surprised me.

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