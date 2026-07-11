Turn Your KFC Order Into Loaded Fries With This Simple Combo
The only thing better than fries is loaded fries. Unfortunately, they're rare on most fast food menus. Some places offer cheese fries, or even chili cheese fries, but if you want to go over the top, you have to put in the work yourself. In the UK, KFC offered Dirty Loaded Fries, which didn't go over well with all customers. On Reddit, some people referred to them as "misery in a damp cardboard box." But they inspired customers to tweak the idea and make their own versions. Everything you need is already on the menu — your only limitation is your creativity.
In the U.S., KFC offers Bowl Combos, which use mac and cheese or mashed potatoes as a base. But it has not done much with fries. When Tasting Table's taste tester ranked fast food french fries, KFC's were very middle-of-the-road. They can definitely use a little help, so this hack might be just what they need.
Loaded fries are already considered a KFC secret menu item, and the ingredients are similar to the UK version. To start, order fries and get a box to hold them (you need the space). An order of chicken nuggets or tenders works well as the next layer. If you want something heartier, add mashed potatoes or mac and cheese on top. If you like a little texture and a touch of sweetness, add some corn. Naturally, you'll want some KFC gravy for that salty, savory flavor bomb. The simplest way is to get a Famous Bowl and a side order of fries and combine them, but that may be too much mashed potato or mac and cheese. Order the items separately to have more control.
Load up more on your loaded fries
KFC has big changes coming in 2026, but the closest it got in the U.S. to loaded fries was a limited-time menu item created by chef Matty Matheson. Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl included fries, chicken nuggets, gravy, and cheese curds, but it's no longer available. The secret menu version we're making here is more versatile and can use KFC's many sauces.
KFC is one of the 10 chains with the biggest selection of sauces, most of which would be a welcome addition to any loaded fry. In the UK, the chain added three sauces to regular fries and popcorn chicken to make its loaded fries, which included Original Ranch, Zinger Ranch, and Smokey BBQ Sauce.
In the U.S., you have several more options. The KFC Original Sauce has a sweet smokiness that plays well with fries and nuggets, while the limited-time Comeback Sauce is creamy, peppery, and a little tangy. Either would work as a saucy addition. Classic Ranch and Buffalo Ranch are both options for a creamy sauce, while Buffalo obviously includes a spicy kick. After that, you could explore a little more sweetness with either Honey Mustard or Honey Sauce. There's also Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n' Sour. Finally, hot sauce is available if you want to add pure heat.
For the ultimate creamy, flavor-packed loaded fries, try mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, gravy, Comeback Sauce, and Classic Ranch together. For a spicier version, swap the Classic Ranch for Buffalo Ranch or add the hot sauce. Go for a sweet and smoky version by choosing gravy, Honey Sauce, and KFC Sauce. Or, take sweetness to the next level by adding corn, Comeback Sauce, Honey Mustard, and the Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n' Sour.