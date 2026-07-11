Turn Your KFC Order Into Loaded Fries With This Simple Combo

The only thing better than fries is loaded fries. Unfortunately, they're rare on most fast food menus. Some places offer cheese fries, or even chili cheese fries, but if you want to go over the top, you have to put in the work yourself. In the UK, KFC offered Dirty Loaded Fries, which didn't go over well with all customers. On Reddit, some people referred to them as "misery in a damp cardboard box." But they inspired customers to tweak the idea and make their own versions. Everything you need is already on the menu — your only limitation is your creativity.

In the U.S., KFC offers Bowl Combos, which use mac and cheese or mashed potatoes as a base. But it has not done much with fries. When Tasting Table's taste tester ranked fast food french fries, KFC's were very middle-of-the-road. They can definitely use a little help, so this hack might be just what they need.

Loaded fries are already considered a KFC secret menu item, and the ingredients are similar to the UK version. To start, order fries and get a box to hold them (you need the space). An order of chicken nuggets or tenders works well as the next layer. If you want something heartier, add mashed potatoes or mac and cheese on top. If you like a little texture and a touch of sweetness, add some corn. Naturally, you'll want some KFC gravy for that salty, savory flavor bomb. The simplest way is to get a Famous Bowl and a side order of fries and combine them, but that may be too much mashed potato or mac and cheese. Order the items separately to have more control.