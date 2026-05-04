KFC Has A Different Name In Quebec. Here's Why

The great thing about traveling in Canada is that you get two official languages for the price of one. You can eat KFC in Ottawa, hop in a car for two hours, and by the time you get to Montreal, you'll see the same grinning Colonel, but not at "KFC." In the French-speaking province of Quebec, the Kentucky Fried Chicken we know and love is not called KFC, but rather PFK — that's the French initialism, short for Poulet Frit Kentucky. So the easy answer to why KFC has a different name is just a matter of translation, but there's more to the story than just that.

In 1977, the province of Quebec's Charter of the French Language was introduced, which gave enterprises with non-French names until the end of 1980 to incorporate the language. The goal was to protect and uphold the French language in the province. Despite this inclusion in the charter, names of businesses were of less concern than the service language and signage within their walls.

However, KFC, aka PFK, was an early adopter of the language change, before the provincial government began to put additional pressure on businesses with non-French commercial names. Even though the dust has settled on legal battles between major American brands (though not KFC) and the province, you still eat Poulet Frit Kentucky in Quebec, despite the fact that in France the chain goes by the global brand name of KFC.