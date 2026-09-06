Sweet Heat Peanut Butter Noodles Recipe
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Peanut noodles are one of those recipes that sound simple — even basic — until you find a really good version that ruins all other variations for you. For me, these sweet heat peanut butter noodles were that recipe.
As a recipe developer and blogger who also happens to be a mom and a business owner, I live for recipes that don't require an extra trip to the store. This sweet heat peanut butter noodles recipe utilizes pantry staples like peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and sambal oelek, or even sriracha if you prefer a less garlicky flavor, and tops them with fresh veggies that are likely lingering in your fridge right now. The sauce and toppings come together in the time it takes to boil the noodles, which is brief to begin with, and the result is a rich, tangy, a little spicy, and just sweet enough side dish that will complement any Asian-style main.
You can serve these noodles cold or hot, and you can add a variety of proteins if you want to turn this into a complete lunch or light dinner. You can play with the vegetable toppings and use them as an excuse to empty your crisper drawer. You can pack the noodles ahead of time during your weekly meal prep, and enjoy them even five days later. It's a recipe that gets better the longer it marinates, so take your time and enjoy.
Gather the ingredients for sweet heat peanut butter noodles recipe
For the thick peanut sauce that will coat these noodles and flavor the dish, you'll need creamy peanut butter, preferably unsweetened and natural, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, sambal oelek, fresh ginger, garlic cloves, and fresh lime juice.
For the noodles and toppings, you'll need rice noodles, Persian cucumbers, a scallion, a shallot, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, chili crisp, and fresh cilantro. All the toppings should be sliced very thinly, preferably julienned, which can be done easily on a mandoline. You can get the crispy shallots and chili crisp online or in most grocery stores and all Asian stores.
Step 1: Make the peanut sauce
Whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, sambal oelek, ginger, garlic, and lime juice in a bowl until smooth.
Step 2: Thin the sauce
Add 3 to 4 tablespoons water, one tablespoon at a time, until the sauce is pourable but still thick.
Step 3: Boil water
Bring a saucepan of water to a boil.
Step 4: Cook the rice noodles
Cook the rice noodles according to package directions until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water.
Step 5: Toss the noodles with the sauce
Add the noodles to a large bowl, top with the peanut sauce, and toss well to coat.
Step 6: Add the noodles to bowls
Divide the noodles among bowls.
Step 7: Top with garnishes
Top the noodles with the cucumbers, scallion, sliced shallot, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, and a spoonful of chili crisp. Garnish with fresh cilantro.
Step 8: Serve the sweet heat peanut butter noodles
Serve the sweet heat peanut butter noodles immediately.
What can I serve with peanut butter noodles?
Sweet Heat Peanut Butter Noodles Recipe
The spicy, umami-rich, and slightly sweet peanut sauce comes together in the time it takes to boil the noodles, and everything is topped with fresh veggies.
Ingredients
- For the peanut sauce
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon sambal oelek
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- For the noodles and toppings
- 12 ounces rice noodles
- 2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced or julienned
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup crispy shallots
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons chili crisp
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, diced, to serve
Directions
- Whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, sambal oelek, ginger, garlic, and lime juice in a bowl until smooth.
- Add 3 to 4 tablespoons water, one tablespoon at a time, until the sauce is pourable but still thick.
- Bring a saucepan of water to a boil.
- Cook the rice noodles according to package directions until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water.
- Add the noodles to a large bowl, top with the peanut sauce, and toss well to coat.
- Divide the noodles among bowls.
- Top the noodles with the cucumbers, scallion, sliced shallot, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, and a spoonful of chili crisp. Garnish with fresh cilantro.
- Serve the sweet heat peanut butter noodles immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|667
|Total Fat
|28.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|90.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.4 g
|Total Sugars
|11.2 g
|Sodium
|920.4 mg
|Protein
|15.7 g
What can I use instead of rice noodles?
I love combining peanut sauce with rice noodles because they're neutral in flavor, so they absorb the peanut sauce well without competing with it, and they have a good texture that stands up to a slick sauce. I also prefer thicker, Pad Thai-style rice noodles over thin ones, because they're the substantive part of the dish. The fact that they're naturally gluten-free is a great bonus. However, if you'd like to use other noodles you may already have on hand, here are some of my preferred substitutions.
Soba noodles are a great natural swap. Their buckwheat flavor adds a slightly nutty, earthy tone that pairs well with the sesame and peanuts in the sauce. Thick udon noodles are also a great choice that's filling, holds onto the peanut sauce well, and makes the dish feel closer to a full meal. If you want to go with a thinner noodle, try lo mein or chow mein noodles. They give a chewier, substantial bite that holds up well over the next few days.
Another lesser-known noodle I love here is Korean sweet potato starch noodles, also known as glass noodles. They are a main ingredient in japchae, a classic of the Korean kitchen, which is another great vegetarian noodle staple. They're also gluten-free, starchy, and have an amazing, slippery but fun mouthfeel that holds up well for a make-ahead dish.
How can I increase the protein in these noodles?
These noodles are a great vegetarian dish, but I love turning them into a complete meal with just a bit more protein. If you're looking to keep them veggie or vegan, pair them with crispy pan-fried tofu. It's a natural fit when pressed, cut into cubes, and pan-fried in a neutral oil like grapeseed or sunflower oil. It takes about 10 minutes to make and can be fried while the noodles cook. You can even add a splash of soy sauce or hot sauce to give them more flavor.
Another good veggie topping is edamame beans. They're low effort, require no cooking, and can just be stirred into the noodles when you toss them with the sauce. A soft-boiled egg with a jammy yolk is also wonderful, especially if you mix the yolk with the sauce for thickness and flavor.
If you're ok with some animal protein, pan-fried shrimp are a great addition. Simply cook deveined and peeled shrimp in a pan with a touch of sesame oil for about 3-5 minutes, depending on their size, until they turn pink. I also love using rotisserie chicken that's been shredded, which you can fold into the sauce alongside the noodles.