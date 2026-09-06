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Peanut noodles are one of those recipes that sound simple — even basic — until you find a really good version that ruins all other variations for you. For me, these sweet heat peanut butter noodles were that recipe.

As a recipe developer and blogger who also happens to be a mom and a business owner, I live for recipes that don't require an extra trip to the store. This sweet heat peanut butter noodles recipe utilizes pantry staples like peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and sambal oelek, or even sriracha if you prefer a less garlicky flavor, and tops them with fresh veggies that are likely lingering in your fridge right now. The sauce and toppings come together in the time it takes to boil the noodles, which is brief to begin with, and the result is a rich, tangy, a little spicy, and just sweet enough side dish that will complement any Asian-style main.

You can serve these noodles cold or hot, and you can add a variety of proteins if you want to turn this into a complete lunch or light dinner. You can play with the vegetable toppings and use them as an excuse to empty your crisper drawer. You can pack the noodles ahead of time during your weekly meal prep, and enjoy them even five days later. It's a recipe that gets better the longer it marinates, so take your time and enjoy.