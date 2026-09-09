9 Store-Bought Naan Breads Ranked From Worst To Best

There are so many different types of bread you can find at general American grocery stores these days. Of course, there are seemingly limitless types of white bread and whole wheat bread to choose from if you're going the traditional sandwich route, but there's also a proliferation of sourdough loaves and even baguettes if you're looking for something a bit sturdier. You can even find different types of bread altogether. At some grocery stores, you might be able to get your hands on some lavash, and it seems like most larger stores have pita these days. But what about when you're planning an Indian feast at home ... or you just want to switch up your favorite flatbread recipes? That's when you might be looking for some store-bought naan.

I sampled nine different naan breads from three local grocery stores in my area, and I'm ranking them, starting with my least favorite and making my way to the variety I thought was best. I evaluated these naans for both flavor and texture, with the most flavorful and moister, richer naan coming in near the top of the list, while blander, drier, and more stale-tasting varieties are ranked toward the bottom. Wondering which package of naan to buy the next time you're at the store? This list will hopefully guide you in the right direction, no matter what kind of naan you're looking for.