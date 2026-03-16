9 Store-Bought Whole Wheat Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

White bread is perfect for some types of sandwiches — it's soft, buttery, and neutral enough that it won't overpower the other ingredients you're working with. But when you're trying to make your sandwich taste a bit more nourishing, you may want to turn to whole wheat bread instead. It has a stronger, more distinct flavor than white bread, and it often provides a similar level of softness (although some whole wheat breads are sturdier and can therefore hold up to more ingredients).

Go to the bread aisle of your local grocery store, though, and you'll see that there are seemingly countless whole wheat bread options. How do you know which brands are best? I've tasted nine different whole wheat breads from different brands to help you find exactly the loaf you're looking for. I evaluated these breads on flavor, softness vs. sturdiness, and overall texture to determine which ones land near the top of the ranking and which belong at the bottom. You'll be that much more informed the next time you buy a loaf of whole wheat bread.