Give Pot Roast A German-Style Twist With This Knorr Seasoning Packet

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Pot roast may feel like an American classic, but the Germans perfected their version of the dish long ago (it's the country's national dish, after all). No shade to the American version, which is rich and homey and a favorite for good reason, but the German style achieves a balance that can't be matched. Called sauerbraten, it uses a marinade of red wine, vinegar, and other ingredients, which combine into a succulent gravy when cooked. The vinegar is what gives the dish its unique flavor and name (translated as "sour roast"), as sauerbraten is essentially lightly pickled by the brine it's marinated in. Where other pot roasts can be heavy and one-note, German-style pot roasts have a tangy, lively taste, which perfectly complements the already fatty and savory roast. And you can make a quick and easy version at home with the help of a very welcome Knorr Sauerbraten seasoning packet.

This isn't to suggest a seasoning packet can perfectly replicate a homemade sauerbraten, but it's a small compromise considering how involved the traditional dish is. The wine and vinegar mixture needs to be cooked first, and then German pot roast takes the extra step of marinating the beef in that for three to four days before being cooked. Maybe your old German grandma had that kind of time and foresight, but that's just not in the cards for a lot of people. Knorr Sauerbraten seasoning turns the dish into something you can make in an afternoon. It will work in place of any braising liquid you normally use for your favorite pot roast preparation, with no other alterations. And Knorr is also a German spice company, so you know they gotta have high standards for their sauerbraten.