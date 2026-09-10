Give Pot Roast A German-Style Twist With This Knorr Seasoning Packet
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Pot roast may feel like an American classic, but the Germans perfected their version of the dish long ago (it's the country's national dish, after all). No shade to the American version, which is rich and homey and a favorite for good reason, but the German style achieves a balance that can't be matched. Called sauerbraten, it uses a marinade of red wine, vinegar, and other ingredients, which combine into a succulent gravy when cooked. The vinegar is what gives the dish its unique flavor and name (translated as "sour roast"), as sauerbraten is essentially lightly pickled by the brine it's marinated in. Where other pot roasts can be heavy and one-note, German-style pot roasts have a tangy, lively taste, which perfectly complements the already fatty and savory roast. And you can make a quick and easy version at home with the help of a very welcome Knorr Sauerbraten seasoning packet.
This isn't to suggest a seasoning packet can perfectly replicate a homemade sauerbraten, but it's a small compromise considering how involved the traditional dish is. The wine and vinegar mixture needs to be cooked first, and then German pot roast takes the extra step of marinating the beef in that for three to four days before being cooked. Maybe your old German grandma had that kind of time and foresight, but that's just not in the cards for a lot of people. Knorr Sauerbraten seasoning turns the dish into something you can make in an afternoon. It will work in place of any braising liquid you normally use for your favorite pot roast preparation, with no other alterations. And Knorr is also a German spice company, so you know they gotta have high standards for their sauerbraten.
Tips to achieve the very best German pot roast with Knorr Sauerbraten seasoning
One change you may want to make when using this Knorr Sauerbraten mix, however, is switching the cut of meat. Because traditional sauerbraten is marinated for so long, the pickling mixture helps to tenderize it, and so very tough cuts of beef from the round are usually used. Since the Knorr packet won't be doing much tenderizing, switching to the more marbled chuck roast (which is usually the best beef cut for pot roast anyway) will help. The extra fat and flavor will also thicken and enhance the gravy.
The only prep Knorr Sauerbraten mix needs is to be mixed with water and simmered for 15 minutes. Then you can use it in place of the same amount of beef stock. Onions are usually added to sauerbraten as well, but other aromatics, like carrots or celery, can provide some extra depth of flavor, though they're not necessary. If you're looking for a thicker gravy when the roast has finished, a popular German trick is to thicken the gravy with crushed-up gingersnap cookies — which sounds weird but works.
Of course, with all that tangy gravy, you're going to want some great sides to go with it. Potatoes are a traditional German accompaniment to sauerbraten, so mashed potatoes or potato dumplings are a no-brainer to pair with your pot roast. If you want something a little different, you can make German egg noodles, called spätzle, or red cabbage if you're looking to add some veggies. No matter what side dish you choose to make, you'll have plenty of time to prep it, because that Knorr packet is doing 90% of the work on your pot roast.