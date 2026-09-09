Costco's Best Discounts Can Be Found During One Certain Month, But You Have To Wait Until 2027
Financial experts say that a Costco membership can save shoppers over $1,000 a year. But in order to save big, you have to know how to leverage your membership effectively. That includes taking advantage of the best times of the year to shop the warehouse. While the summer months are a great time to save, January's deals tend to be just a little better.
For example, in January 2026, a 30-pack of Charmin Ultra Soft Tissue was $6.60 off, while the same package was discounted in August 2026 for $6 off. Similarly, you could get a 10-pack of Kleenex Trusted Care for $5 off in January 2026, compared to saving only $4 on the same package in August 2026.
In previous years, Costco has offered hundreds of dollars off treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, and more during January. In 2026, the LifeSmart TM4500 was discounted to $849.99 in January ($150 off the regular price of $999.99). And the Centr 1 Funtional Trainer was discounted from $899.99 to $749.99 in January 2024, illustrating that the first month of the year is a great time of year to purchase home fitness equipment at Costco.
The best deals at Costco in January
If your New Year's resolution is to eat healthier, Costco will have you covered with high-protein products. In previous years, Costco has put protein powders like Orgain Organic Protein, Superfoods Protein Powder, and Orgain Milk Protein Shakes on sale during January, along with several vitamins and supplements.
January is also a good time for Costco shoppers to invest in top-of-the-line home goods. In January 2025, Costco was offering $70 to $100 off Dyson vacuums. Sleek and stylish Kohler trash cans were discounted to $74.99 (compared to $129.99 at Walmart), and cleaning staples like Swiffer Heavy Duty Dusters and Dry Cloths were also marked down.
You can also stock up on winter necessities like cozy sweaters and jackets. Costco shoppers say that you can often find these items discounted during January. Traditionally, bedding and linens go on sale in the month of January, so it's the perfect time to refresh your bed in time for winter hibernation. For the best deals, pay attention to Costco price tag endings, and sign up for Costco's monthly coupon book for advance notice of worthwhile deals.