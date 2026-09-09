Costco's Best Discounts Can Be Found During One Certain Month, But You Have To Wait Until 2027

Financial experts say that a Costco membership can save shoppers over $1,000 a year. But in order to save big, you have to know how to leverage your membership effectively. That includes taking advantage of the best times of the year to shop the warehouse. While the summer months are a great time to save, January's deals tend to be just a little better.

For example, in January 2026, a 30-pack of Charmin Ultra Soft Tissue was $6.60 off, while the same package was discounted in August 2026 for $6 off. Similarly, you could get a 10-pack of Kleenex Trusted Care for $5 off in January 2026, compared to saving only $4 on the same package in August 2026.

In previous years, Costco has offered hundreds of dollars off treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, and more during January. In 2026, the LifeSmart TM4500 was discounted to $849.99 in January ($150 off the regular price of $999.99). And the Centr 1 Funtional Trainer was discounted from $899.99 to $749.99 in January 2024, illustrating that the first month of the year is a great time of year to purchase home fitness equipment at Costco.