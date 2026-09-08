Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Countertop Ice Maker Is From A Well-Known Brand And Under $100

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There's a long list of modern appliances that have changed the way we prep and cook our meals, some cutting down on time spent in the kitchen, and others making painstaking tasks easier. Then there's the one appliance that has literally changed the way we chill. It may not be as convenient as the all-action instapot, or as ubiquitous as the air fryer, which is officially America's favorite kitchen appliance, but instant ice makers have been a splendid addition to the kitchen countertop. And if you've been sitting on the fence about getting one, there's great news for you. The highest-rated countertop ice maker on Consumer Reports ticks two boxes: It comes from a well-known brand and is priced quite reasonably too. We're talking about the Igloo Premium IGLICEB26HNBK, which you can buy for just $100 on Amazon.

When it comes to countertop ice makers, Consumer Reports gives the Igloo Premium IGLICEB26HNBK the highest score among all tested products, with GoveeLife H7172 and the Luma IM200SS completing the top three. When testing countertop ice makers, Consumer Reports checks for various things, from how quickly the units produce ice (speed) to how much ice it produces before it needs to be refilled (capacity). It also considers how noisy the units are during the ice-making process (not counting the noise made from ice falling into the bucket). The Igloo ice maker scored especially well in terms of speed, and also got a strong score in terms of efficiency and noise. Where it scored less well was its capacity.