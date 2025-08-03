If You Have Guests Over Frequently, This Kitchen Appliance Is A Must-Have
We all love a kitchen appliance that makes life easier, especially if it's something that saves us time. And while there are plenty of high-tech gadgets out there nowadays, there is one item you need to have in your arsenal if you love to host: a dedicated ice machine.
It's easy to think that the ice maker in your freezer will cut it when you first move into a home, but once you start having people over, you'll realize just how quickly the contents can dissipate. Between filling water glasses and drink buckets, cooling food, and preparing impressive cocktail recipes, hosting a party can use up a lot of ice. The average fridge/freezer ice maker produces just 3.5 pounds of ice per day, which is only enough for around six to eight glasses depending on how much you fill them.
A standalone ice machine, meanwhile, can make anything from 20 to 60 pounds every day, and you can get bigger models with even larger capacities. You also don't need to wait around for them to replenish, with most releasing cubes at least every 20 minutes or so. If you're hosting 20 guests, you'd want to plan on having around 50 pounds of ice on hand, so don't even think about relying on those old-fashioned refillable trays.
The benefits of an ice maker at home
An ice machine will not only save you a trip to the store, but it will also ensure that all of the ice you use is the same size and shape. While this mightn't matter too much for ice buckets, it can make a difference to drinks. It's good to be able to estimate how quickly a cup of ice will melt — whether it's for timing when to serve beverages or keeping food cold. A lot of ice makers let you pick the size of your ice too, which is great for when you're changing tasks or want to use different types of ice for cocktails.
You also don't want to put too much pressure on your refrigerator's ice maker as it can lead to mechanical issues, and the containers in your freezer might not be as clean as the inside of a standalone ice maker. Finally, the ice might actually taste better, as it can often contain less impurities.
If you're worried about space or you're not ready to commit, you can try out a small, portable ice maker and see how you like it. Ice makers can also be discreetly built into your kitchen or you can put a sleek one on display if you have a bar area. Here are the 13 best ice makers if you want some help narrowing it down. Once you try one out, there'll probably be no going back — unless you really have an attachment to those old trays.