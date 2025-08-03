If You Have Guests Over Frequently, This Kitchen Appliance Is A Must-Have

We all love a kitchen appliance that makes life easier, especially if it's something that saves us time. And while there are plenty of high-tech gadgets out there nowadays, there is one item you need to have in your arsenal if you love to host: a dedicated ice machine.

It's easy to think that the ice maker in your freezer will cut it when you first move into a home, but once you start having people over, you'll realize just how quickly the contents can dissipate. Between filling water glasses and drink buckets, cooling food, and preparing impressive cocktail recipes, hosting a party can use up a lot of ice. The average fridge/freezer ice maker produces just 3.5 pounds of ice per day, which is only enough for around six to eight glasses depending on how much you fill them.

A standalone ice machine, meanwhile, can make anything from 20 to 60 pounds every day, and you can get bigger models with even larger capacities. You also don't need to wait around for them to replenish, with most releasing cubes at least every 20 minutes or so. If you're hosting 20 guests, you'd want to plan on having around 50 pounds of ice on hand, so don't even think about relying on those old-fashioned refillable trays.