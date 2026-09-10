7 Edwards Frozen Pie Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

The frozen dessert aisle is full of main character energy. You have ladies like Marie Callender, who's been baking pies since the 1940s and has her own little unique origin story. Next, you might run into Sara Lee, a brand that dates back even further as a longtime purveyor of cheesecakes, pound cake, and pies. Then, of course, there's Edwards. The name has similarly been around for decades — since 1950, to be exact, when the Edwards Baking Company was born. But he's carved out his own specialty in the world of frozen treats: pies you don't have to bake. It's a dream for anyone who wants the rewards of pie without having to do much of anything to get there.

Edwards keeps things simple with a thaw-and-serve approach to pies. For the majority of its creations, anyway. The focus is on cookie crusts, fluffy fillings ranging from fruity to chocolatey, and, of course, lots of whipped crème. The brand is all pie, all the time. And over the years, it's amassed a solid selection of flavors worthy of a sweet taste test.

I recently gathered up every single Edwards pie I could find with a goal of uncovering the very best. Which pies combine preparation ease with a great taste and satisfyingly indulgent textures? Let's dig in and find out.