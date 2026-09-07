Steakhouse Side Dishes That Deserve Top Billing
While the star of a steak dinner is the meat itself, the choice of side dishes is arguably just as important. A succulent, perfectly seared sirloin, filet, or ribeye becomes all the more impressive when it's accompanied by complementary sides. Whether your goal is to amp up the comfort factor or continue the classy vibe, those hearty extras can transform the steak into a well-rounded, satisfying meal with heaps of indulgent appeal.
At steakhouses across the U.S., the sides are often some of the most coveted items on the menu, and many restaurants have become well known for their specific offerings. So, we decided to dig into customer reviews and uncover some of the very best. These side dishes are all served at non-chain steak restaurants in America, and each is highly rated by diners. From cozy potato-based dishes to creamy vegetable sides and crunchier, deep-fried options, steakhouses have found plenty of delicious ways to enhance the juicy meat, and these 10 side dishes are sure to impress.
Bern's Steak House: Onion rings
Order any steak on the menu at Bern's Steak House in Tampa, Florida, and it'll automatically come with a tempting selection of sides. These include French onion soup, a house salad, a baked potato, and the restaurant's signature onion rings. The thinly sliced onions are battered and fried until beautifully crisp and golden, creating a satisfying side that would probably be better classed as "strings" than "rings." They've become something of a ritual for diners, and the restaurant serves almost 400 pounds of these crunchy morsels daily.
Not only was Bern's Steak House dubbed one of the best restaurants in America by Robert Irvine, but this classy establishment has also received over 3,000 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor. And the onion rings are frequently a hot topic of conversation amongst reviewers. "The onion rings the best we've tasted," wrote one diner, who also praised the excellent service and delicious wine. Another customer, who described Bern's as "not your ordinary eatery," was equally impressed with their meal, highlighting the delightfully delicate, crispy coating on the onion rings. And when Bern's shared a photo of this beloved side on Instagram, fans were quick to chime in with their appreciation, adding comments like "the BEST anywhere" and "soooo delicious."
(813) 251-2421
1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Peter Luger: Creamed spinach
Rated the top steakhouse in New York since 1984, Peter Luger has long been delighting diners with its impressive selection of dry-aged, USDA Prime beef steaks. Side options here include french fried potatoes, broccoli, and onion rings, but according to customers, the creamed spinach is a real menu highlight. This is a classic steak side for good reason: The rich, velvety texture of the cream and subtle aromatic notes pair beautifully with the deeply savory meat, and Peter Luger has clearly nailed the recipe.
"The best creamed spinach I've ever had" was the verdict from one diner, who left a glowing review for Peter Luger on Tripadvisor. Many others were in agreement, with comments like "the creamed spinach is amazing" confirming the hype. One customer even suggested that this side outshone the steaks themselves, writing "the cream spinach alone is worth a trip to Brooklyn," while a separate review shared an equally positive stance, calling the side "the benchmark of creamed spinach side that every steak house should aspire to replicate."
Multiple locations
Barclay Prime: Truffle mac and cheese
A carb-forward, comforting side can truly take a steak dinner to the next level, and one of the best pasta dishes for pairing with juicy seared beef is truffle mac and cheese. This luxurious option can be found on countless steak restaurant menus, and it's one of the most popular offerings at Barclay Prime — a luxury boutique steakhouse in Philadelphia.
The Barclay Prime truffle mac features creamy, cheesy macaroni pasta, enhanced with just the right amount of earthy truffle flavor, and topped with an irresistible golden breadcrumb layer. An OpenTable reviewer who enjoyed the mac alongside the shoestring onions stated that despite their heaviness, the sides "were perfect," while another fan of the restaurant remarked, "I love the truffle mac and cheese and the ambiance is what keeps me coming back!"
Over on Reddit, the praise continued. "Get the truffle mac and cheese as a side," wrote one user, adding, "My brother ordered it last time we went and both of us still talk about how amazing it was to this day." A Facebook post about this top-rated side dish also received enthusiastic comments, with one user writing "10/10 recommend."
(215) 732-7560
237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Killen's Steakhouse: Creamed corn
Owned by Ronnie Killen, who trained at London's prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute, Killen's is a must-visit steakhouse located in Houston, Texas. At this award-winning establishment, you'll find an array of classic sides on the menu, but a firm favorite amongst customers is the creamed corn. It might seem like a basic pick, but Killen's version is a must-try, delivering plenty of creamy richness and sweet corn flavor.
The tender corn kernels are cooked with heavy cream, butter, and milk for the ultimate silky mouthfeel, while sugar, salt, and spices create the all-important salty-sweet balance. Sprinkled with cheese and finished under the broiler, the creamed corn comes out thick, bubbling, and beautifully golden on top.
This side dish is often mentioned in reviews on Tripadvisor, and diners say the corn pairs brilliantly with the steaks. "Can't get enough of the creamed corn," wrote one happy customer, with another diner adding, "creamed corn was the best I ever had." The side also earned positive feedback on the Killen's website, with a taste tester sharing, "I do not believe you will find better creamed corn on planet Earth. This is such a good side dish."
(281) 485-0844
6425 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
Sparks Steak House: Hash browns
If you thought hash browns were reserved for the breakfast table, think again. At New York's Sparks Steak House, hash browns are a staple on the menu. They're one of three potato-based sides on offer, and they've earned themselves a sea of rave reviews online. The Sparks hash browns don't take the traditional deep-fried patty format, but instead look more like roasted potatoes, with the irregular, golden-brown morsels offering an impressive level of crispiness.
These potatoes seem to have left a strong impression on those who have sampled them. Tripadvisor, for example, is filled with enthusiastic comments. One review reads, "the hash brown potatoes are to die for," as supported by a second fan, who stated, "hash browns were a big hit with everyone." Another reviewer described them as "like nothing you've ever tasted," while one diner, who noted that the sides are large enough to share, advised, "If you only get one side item, get the hash browns." Others mention that the hash browns pair especially well with greens like the asparagus, broccoli, and creamed spinach.
(212) 687-4855
210 East 46th St, New York, NY 10017
St. Elmo Steak House: Potatoes Romanoff
Founded in 1902 in Indianapolis, Indiana, St. Elmo Steak House began as a humble neighborhood tavern, but today it's regarded as one of the best steakhouses in the U.S. Having received recognition from Forbes and the James Beard Foundation, this restaurant is a sought-after destination for steak connoisseurs, and there's one side dish in particular that consistently wows diners — the potatoes Romanoff.
Potatoes Romanoff is a hearty steakhouse favorite made by combining cooked, shredded potato with cheese and sour cream, then baking everything casserole-style until golden on top. This dish is light and fluffy, yet wonderfully creamy and comforting, and its rich, savory flavors pair especially well with beef.
Multiple St. Elmo diners have recommended this side dish. One Yelp user dubbed the potatoes "to die for," and another, who also spoke highly of the Brussels sprouts, wrote, "potatoes Romanoff were a highlight." A Tripadvisor reviewer, who proclaimed "The sides were AMAZING," gave the cheesy potato dish a special mention, while also nodding to the restaurant's exceptional service and great atmosphere.
(317) 635-0636
127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
4 Charles Prime Rib: Loaded baked potato
Who can say no to a melty, fluffy-crisp loaded baked potato? 4 Charles Prime Rib's take on this hearty comfort food classic is especially hard to resist. The New York steakhouse piles the spuds with bacon, cheddar, and sour cream for the ultimate cheesy, savory bite. It's an indulgent choice that'll make your steak dinner feel like a proper feast.
When our sister site, The Daily Meal, ranked 20 loaded baked potato dishes served at steakhouses across America, 4 Charles Prime Rib's version took the top spot. The perfectly crispy skin, generous layer of gooey cheese, and smoky, thick-cut chunks of bacon all contributed to this dish's winning status, and the customer reviews fully support the accolades.
"Do not miss the loaded baked potato," was the advice from one fan in a Yelp review, which also mentioned the dish's enormous portion size. "Loaded baked potato was crazy fun and tasty," shared a fellow fan, who noted the irresistibly thick consistency of the sour cream. On Tripadvisor, a diner who ordered the loaded baked potato alongside the restaurant's classic prime rib declared the meal as "one of my top dining experiences of all time!" saying everyone at their table left feeling "completely blown away."
(212) 561-5992
4 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood: Lobster creamed corn
At Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood in downtown San Antonio, creamed corn gets a sophisticated makeover. Here, the familiar steakhouse side is enhanced with tender chunks of lobster meat, which add a welcome touch of delicate, briny sweetness to the creamy base. Served alongside one of the restaurant's famous mesquite-grilled steaks, this cozy yet elegant side is sure to bring an extra dose of indulgence to the table.
If you're not quite sold on the lobster-corn combo, a quick glance at the restaurant's reviews will likely change your mind. Feedback from diners is overwhelmingly positive, with countless reviewers dubbing the lobster creamed corn a must-order menu item. One Tripadvisor user offered some straightforward advice: "TRY THE LOBSTER CREAM CORN!" And many others were of the same opinion, with the dish referred to as a "game changer" by one satisfied diner. Another review confirmed that all of the food arrived "hot and flavorful," but noted that "the real stars were truffle fries and the lobster cream corn," proving that when done right, steakhouse sides can absolutely rival the steaks themselves.
(210) 472-2600
219 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Methodology
For this roundup of top-tier steakhouse sides, we decided to focus on non-chain restaurants across the U.S., seeking out dishes with the highest praise from diners. This involved searching online review websites such as Tripadvisor, Yelp, and OpenTable, as well as social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
While many side dishes have earned great feedback, some stand out above the rest for their impressive number of rave reviews. This list, therefore, highlights only the very best sides that consistently impress customers in terms of flavor, texture, presentation, and ability to complement a succulent steak.