Steakhouse Side Dishes That Deserve Top Billing

While the star of a steak dinner is the meat itself, the choice of side dishes is arguably just as important. A succulent, perfectly seared sirloin, filet, or ribeye becomes all the more impressive when it's accompanied by complementary sides. Whether your goal is to amp up the comfort factor or continue the classy vibe, those hearty extras can transform the steak into a well-rounded, satisfying meal with heaps of indulgent appeal.

At steakhouses across the U.S., the sides are often some of the most coveted items on the menu, and many restaurants have become well known for their specific offerings. So, we decided to dig into customer reviews and uncover some of the very best. These side dishes are all served at non-chain steak restaurants in America, and each is highly rated by diners. From cozy potato-based dishes to creamy vegetable sides and crunchier, deep-fried options, steakhouses have found plenty of delicious ways to enhance the juicy meat, and these 10 side dishes are sure to impress.