12 Pasta Dishes That Pair Well With Steak

One of the fun things about cooking (or frustrating, depending on your attitude) is figuring out which foods go well together. There are some well-established conventions you can draw on to tell you which sauces and side dishes go well with your entree, though you'll still need to decide whether those classic pairings work for you personally.

Advertisement

There's always room to play around and find your own combinations, too. In the case of steaks, the usual side is a potato of some description. But pasta makes an equally versatile option. Just as importantly, pasta (like potatoes) is inexpensive and can help balance out your grocery budget after you've splurged on the steaks.

I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur, so I have some professional insight into which things go together and why they work or don't work. But more importantly, I was a curious home cook before my career change, and because my family were pasta fans I played around with a lot of pairings (and made my own pasta sometimes, too). Here are a dozen of my favorite suggestions for you to try with steak.

Advertisement