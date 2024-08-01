Give Store-Bought Pasta Salad A Bright Boost With A Dollop Of Pesto

Though not all store-bought pasta salads would be a good match for a dollop of pesto, many popular styles would be. Of course, anything that already has a pesto dressing or pesto ingredients — like basil and parmesan — are no-brainers for adding in some more pesto. Most Mediterranean-style pasta salads would welcome a bit of it, too. Greek pasta salad, especially, tends to have a dressing with ingredients that work well with a pesto twist. Caprese and antipasto pasta salads are well suited for the added layer of flavor pesto can bring, highlighting fresh as well as pickled ingredients.

A few that probably wouldn't benefit from some pesto are most mayo-based salads since those often have strong flavors from things like ranch or other zesty seasoning blends. Similarly, most macaroni salad is typically too tangy to mesh well with the herbaceous notes of pesto. Southwestern or Asian-style pasta salads should probably stay pesto-free as well as these have distinct flavors that would overpower or be diminished by the addition of pesto.

Whichever base you're using, start with a small amount of pesto first, so you can get a sense of how strong you want the addition to be. Mix it in, then add more sparingly until you find the right balance. Include additional mix-ins or toppings, or just dive right in.