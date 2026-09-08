These 2 Costco Prepared Meals Are High In Protein And Cheaper Than Homemade

Costco prepared meals are an excellent resource when you're looking for a quick dinner that cuts down on time spent in the kitchen. Two offerings from the warehouse giant have garnered rave reviews from fans for their nutritional value, ease of preparation, and satisfying taste. The Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter and the Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos are each packed with protein and are priced at a fraction of the cost of their homemade counterparts.

These two were among our favorites when we taste-tested some of the most popular Costco prepared meals to see which were worth the hype. The salmon meal features three raw fish filets with a portion of herb-rich butter on top. Though prices vary by region, in Southern California, it costs around $16.79 per pound or approximately $30.22 per package. With the serving size listed as ¼ tray, this comes out to about $7.50 per serving. The fan-favorite is lauded as a cheaper alternative to a homemade meal that's easy to prepare and tastes great — not to mention the whopping 43 grams of protein per serving.

Costco's chicken tacos have received similar praise from shoppers. With a 12-count of corn and flour tortillas, grilled seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, salsa, cabbage slaw, lime wedges, and a cilantro-lime crema, there's a lot to love. Those seeking protein will find around 12 grams in each taco, which may not sound like much, but if you're eating multiple tacos for a meal, it adds up. And at a price point of about $18.07 per package, this averages out to around $1.50 per taco. Though perhaps not as elaborate as some of the other Costco prepared meals that might outshine your grandmother's cooking, the salmon and chicken taco meal kits are tasty, simple, and economical — and Costco shoppers just can't get enough of them.