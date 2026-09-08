These 2 Costco Prepared Meals Are High In Protein And Cheaper Than Homemade
Costco prepared meals are an excellent resource when you're looking for a quick dinner that cuts down on time spent in the kitchen. Two offerings from the warehouse giant have garnered rave reviews from fans for their nutritional value, ease of preparation, and satisfying taste. The Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter and the Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos are each packed with protein and are priced at a fraction of the cost of their homemade counterparts.
These two were among our favorites when we taste-tested some of the most popular Costco prepared meals to see which were worth the hype. The salmon meal features three raw fish filets with a portion of herb-rich butter on top. Though prices vary by region, in Southern California, it costs around $16.79 per pound or approximately $30.22 per package. With the serving size listed as ¼ tray, this comes out to about $7.50 per serving. The fan-favorite is lauded as a cheaper alternative to a homemade meal that's easy to prepare and tastes great — not to mention the whopping 43 grams of protein per serving.
Costco's chicken tacos have received similar praise from shoppers. With a 12-count of corn and flour tortillas, grilled seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, salsa, cabbage slaw, lime wedges, and a cilantro-lime crema, there's a lot to love. Those seeking protein will find around 12 grams in each taco, which may not sound like much, but if you're eating multiple tacos for a meal, it adds up. And at a price point of about $18.07 per package, this averages out to around $1.50 per taco. Though perhaps not as elaborate as some of the other Costco prepared meals that might outshine your grandmother's cooking, the salmon and chicken taco meal kits are tasty, simple, and economical — and Costco shoppers just can't get enough of them.
Fanfare for Costco's salmon and chicken street tacos
The Kirkland Signature Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter is also known as the convenient Costco fish entree that's worth every penny, according to Reddit, and with good reason. One commenter shares, "Great choice, one of the few premade options I've bought more than once." Another Reddit user notes, "It's pretty good and convenient since you can put the aluminum tray straight into the oven." Though some commenters critique the amount of pesto butter as being excessive and others caution about the fish sometimes still having bones, the general consensus is that the simplicity of this Costco prepared meal makes it well worthwhile.
The protein-packed chicken taco kit is also a hit with Costco shoppers. One Redditor enthuses, "Chicken tacos are probably my all-time fav to pick up for an easy, cheap, and tasty dinner." Another mentions, "I live alone and picked up one of the taco kits Friday night after work. They were my dinner on Friday, Saturday, Sunday night and the remaining was left for lunch yesterday. Not bad for the $13.75 I paid for it."
Though others emphasize that home cooking is usually cheaper, that can be an apples-to-oranges comparison. Using the taco kit as an example, buying all of the ingredients (chicken, spices, tortillas, veggies, cheese, salsa, as well as the lime crema ingredients) to make your own can easily cost more than the $18-ish Costco kit, though the cost-per-taco is probably lower. Plus, sometimes the effort can outweigh the cost, and you might not want to make more than 12 tacos. When you want the taste of a homemade meal but are pressed for time and energy to make it yourself, these helpful Costco prepared meals are an ideal shortcut to a fulfilling and protein-rich lunch, dinner, and even breakfast.