10 Costco Meals That Just Might Outshine Your Grandmother's Cooking
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Most foodies love the idea of cooking a delicious, homemade meal each night for their family just like Grandma used to. However, modern life does not always lend itself to having the time, energy, or resources to do so. For those nights when you just can't bring yourself to get in the kitchen, there are many options available. From fast food, to ordering dinner in, to grabbing a frozen meal from the grocery store, we are lucky to have quick outs for busy nights. But do any of those choices offer the truly comforting feeling of a homemade meal? Are any of them as tasty as the home cooked meals of our childhoods? Typically not.
That is where Costco comes in. Along with offering great prices on bulk staples like paper products, frozen food, pantry items, and produce, the popular warehouse club also offers a wide array of affordable and ready to bake meals that can rescue you on nights when you need comfort food without all the effort. With delicious options such as savory pasta dishes, homestyle classics, and comforting casseroles, you will thank Costco for allowing you the night off while still satisfying your family's craving for a home cooked meal.
1. Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
There is perhaps no meal that captures the feeling of home quite like meatloaf and mashed potatoes. It is exactly the kind of dinner for which the recipe has been passed down from generation to generation. We've all experienced the kind of evening after a long day where we found ourselves craving the aromas of comfort food like spiced meatloaf and buttery mashed potatoes filling the kitchen. But we often don't have time to chop vegetables, mix seasonings, shape the loaf, peel potatoes, and wait for it all to cook. Luckily, Costco's Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes offers a much easier route to the same satisfying, comfort meal experience without all of the effort.
Prepared with fresh ground beef and topped with the brand's signature sweet and tangy meatloaf glaze, this classic dinner entree is paired with creamy mashed Yukon gold potatoes. The best part? It is ready-to-cook and delivers all the familiar flavors of a classic weeknight favorite. After heating, the meatloaf stays tender and flavorful, while the rich mashed potatoes stay buttery and silky.
Customers have said this meal belongs on the "Mt. Rushmore of Costco pre-mades," with others saying this tastes better than their mom's family recipe. Hearty enough to feed several people, this pre-made meal provides excellent value for busy families or anyone who is looking to stretch leftovers into additional meals the next day. Meatloaf sandwich, anyone?
2. Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie (Seasonal Offering)
Chicken pot pie has long been one of the ultimate comfort foods, especially during the cooler months of the year. However, making a chicken pot pie entirely from scratch can easily become an all-day project, between preparing the filling and perfecting the pastry for the crust. Costco has capitalized on the popularity of this seasonal favorite by offering warehouse shoppers a ready-to-bake version from fall through early spring, making chicken pot pie an accessible meal for even the busiest of days. The Kirkland Signature chicken pot pie combines a rich, creamy filling with a savory, flaky crust that is perfect for serving on a chilly evening.
Costco's version of this homestyle favorite is a take-and-bake pie that delivers everything people love about chicken pot pie without the work. Beneath a homemade lattice crust is a hearty filling packed with chunks of all white meat chicken, tender potatoes, peas, and carrots. The filling is coated in a savory, creamy sauce that has a distinctly homemade taste.
Part of the appeal to Costco shoppers is the meal's sheer size. Topping five pounds, this pie is a great choice for those with a hungry family, those who need a substantial meal for a large gathering, or those who wish to cut and freeze individual portions. Considering the size and the amount of work it saves compared to making a chicken pot pie homemade, this meal offers substantial value while also hitting every nostalgic note.
3. Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta
Creamy chicken Alfredo is one of those dishes that is decadent enough for a special occasion yet comforting enough for a casual weeknight. While homemade Alfredo sauce is certainly rich in flavor, making it from scratch takes creating a roux, shredding cheese, careful whisking, and plenty of cleanup. Costco removes that work with its Kirkland Signature chicken alfredo with penne pasta. This is another ready-to-bake entrée that combines generous pieces of all white meat chicken with tender penne pasta and a coating of a rich and creamy Alfredo sauce. The result is a bubbling, golden pasta bake ideal for serving a crowd without resorting to takeout.
The pasta is great to pair with a loaf of garlic bread or a simple green salad, making a quick dinner that easily rivals something served at Grandma's house. This bake also reheats well, giving you and your family leftovers for the following day. While this take on Alfredo may not replace a treasured handwritten family recipe, Costco's Alfredo bake captures enough of that homemade comfort to make busy nights feel a little more special without hours of extra work in the kitchen.
4. Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
Is there a more classic comfort food than macaroni and cheese? Whether it was a staple at your grandmother's dinner table or the meal you begged your parents for after a long day at school, there is something undeniably comforting about a bubbling dish of classic macaroni and cheese. Costco's Kirkland Signature mac and cheese brings that same homemade, nostalgic feeling to the table without requiring you to make a cheese sauce from scratch. Made with cheddar, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses, this mac and cheese tastes like you spent all day shredding cheese.
Even better, the preparation is as easy as it gets. Simply pop the prepared dish into the oven and let it bake until it is hot, bubbly, and ready to serve. For a fun and flavorful twist, try cooking the dish on the grill for an added smoky taste. No matter how you bake it, the result is the kind of side dish that can easily become the main event on a busy weeknight. Serve it alongside roasted vegetables, a salad, or some Costco Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken for a complete dinner, or enjoy a generous bowl all on its own. It may not be Grandma's exact recipe, but this warehouse club favorite certainly captures the spirit of your favorite homemade comfort food.
5. Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Beef Lasagna
Lasagna is a classic, homey meals that can elevate an ordinary evening into a special occasion. Unfortunately, making lasagna from scratch can be time consuming. Between boiling noodles, preparing the meat sauce, mixing the cheese filling, and carefully assembling layer after layer, homemade lasagna can be an all-day project. For those pressed for time, Costco's Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna offers all of the classic Italian-American comfort you expect from lasagna without the time spent in the kitchen.
The prepared lasagna is fully cooked and ready to heat and eat. It is packed with layers of flavorful Italian sausage, seasoned beef, hearty tomato sauce, lasagna noodles, whole milk ricotta, Romano, and parmesan cheeses. Once baked, the cheese becomes wonderfully melty and the sauce bubbles around the golden edges, creating a full meal that everyone in the house will enjoy. Costco shoppers say the lasagna has the hearty, familiar flavor you would expect from a homemade lasagna with none of the preparation.
Costco sells the lasagna in a generous two-pack, making it particularly handy for families or anyone who likes to keep an easy dinner in the freezer. Pair the lasagna with a simple green salad and garlic bread for a filling and comforting Italian-inspired meal.
6. Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice
Stuffed bell peppers have all the makings of a quintessential homemade and healthy family dinner. They are hearty without being overly heavy, packed with delicious ingredients, and feel a little more wholesome than your usual comfort food thanks to its generous serving of vegetables. The only problem? Preparing stuffed peppers from scratch can involve a lot more work than you might expect. From creating the filling to slicing and de-seeding the peppers, the work required to get this classic on the table can be a deterrent for busy families. Costco's Kirkland Signature stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice takes care of all that preparation, giving you a comforting dinner that only requires baking.
The fresh and colorful bell peppers are filled with seasoned ground beef and rice, along with a flavorful tomato sauce and melted cheese. Once heated, the peppers become tender while the filling stays hearty and satisfying. It is the sort of meal that you can feel good about serving, since it is an all-in-one dish that covers all of the basic food groups.
For those with a smaller household, the individual stuffed peppers make serving easy, allowing you can heat up exactly what you need. For nights when you want something that tastes like it is an old family recipe, these stuffed peppers are an easy choice.
7. Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce
Not every comfort meal needs to be overly heavy. For those evenings when you want something warm, savory, and satisfying without reaching for a particularly rich casserole, Costco's Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and pasta in wine sauce is a delightful option. The ready-to-bake dish combines the familiar flavors of an Italian home-cooked meal with a lighter sauce that lets the other fresh ingredients shine.
The dish features hearty Italian sausage, spinach, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and a light wine sauce that sits perfectly inside the orecchiette pasta. This pasta dish offers plenty of flavor and texture in every bite without a heavy cream sauce or an overload of cheese.
Like many of Costco's prepared meals, the biggest appeal is how little work is involved in getting dinner on the table. Instead of chopping vegetables, cooking sausage, boiling pasta, and preparing a sauce separately, everything is pre-assembled and ready for you to simply bake in the oven. Add a crisp side salad or some buttery breadsticks for complete and filling meal. Costco shoppers get excited when they see this pasta dish back on Costco's shelves, as it is a great choice for nights when you want something that feels a little more elevated yet lighter and without the added effort.
8. Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada Bake
When you are craving Mexican-inspired comfort food but don't have the energy to assemble a tray of enchiladas from scratch, Costco has a pre-made shortcut that may become your family's new weeknight favorite. The Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken enchilada bake combines the flavors of traditional enchiladas with the convenience of a ready-to-bake casserole. It is hearty, cheesy, and packed with enough familiar ingredients to make it feel like something you might have found in your childhood kitchen.
At the center of the dish is Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken, a warehouse club stable that is seasoned and tender. The made-in-store chicken is combined with black beans, pinto beans, and diced tri-colored bell peppers. Cheddar cheese helps bring everything together alongside a sauce made with cilantro and chipotle that adds a smoky, savory flavor to the dish. The combination makes for a filling enchilada bake that has plenty of texture and flavor.
The best part is that you Costco handles everything for you—from cooking and shredding chicken to chopping vegetables to creating the homemade inspired enchilada sauce. For a complete meal, simply bake the prepared dish until it is golden and bubbly. Optionally, you can serve it alongside a salad, rice, tortilla chips, or your favorite enchilda toppings like avocado, sour cream, and diced cilantro. While this meal may not involve Grandma's casserole dish, it has the same kind of comforting, crowd-pleasing appeal.
9. Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup (Seasonal Offering)
There are few foods that inspire as much nostalgia as a steaming bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup. It is the meal we turn to when the weather gets cold, when someone in the family isn't feeling well, or when we just need something warm and comforting. Costco's Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken noodle soup has developed something of a cult following during the cooler months, and it is easy to understand why. With its familiar flavors and incredibly convenient preparation, this seasonal warehouse club offering feels remarkably close to the kind of soup your Grandma might have made.
The soup is made with Kirkland Signature's iconic rotisserie chicken as well as fresh celery, onions, carrots, and soft egg noodles. The result is a classic flavor combination that has been comforting families for generations. The vegetables and tender, seasoned chicken give the broth plenty of flavor, while the egg noodles make the soup substantial enough to enjoy as a meal.
Of course, the biggest appeal for Costco shoppers is how easy it is. There is no need to spend hours simmering chicken, chopping vegetables, and waiting for a homemade broth to develop. Simply heat a bowl on the stove or in the microwave and enjoy. Pair it with crackers, crusty bread, or a grilled cheese sandwich for an especially cozy dinner. Since this is a seasonal offering, you may want to grab it any time you see it. Big fans of the soup say it freezes well, making it worth grabbing multiple times before the season is over so you have a stash in the freezer all year round.
10. Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Pasta night doesn't have to mean a boring pot of spaghetti with a jar of storebought sauce. Costco makes it possible to put a more comforting, homemade-feeling pasta dinner on the table with very little effort thanks to its Kirkland Signature organic spinach and cheese ravioli. Costco shoppers like that it is the kind of dinner that is simple but doesn't feel like an afterthought.
The ravioli is filled with organic spinach, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses, creating a creamy filling. The spinach adds a little freshness in addition to a serving of vegetables while the trio of cheeses gives the ravioli a rich and satisfying flavor. It is familiar enough to appeal to picky eaters but still feels more special and intentional than plain boxed pasta.
Turning it into a complete meal is easy. Serve the ravioli with your favorite pasta sauce, add a crisp Caesar salad on the side, and some crusty French bread. You could even add some of Costco's popular rotisserie chicken if you want to make dinner more substantial. With the ravioli already doing most of the work, anyone can create a meal that looks and tastes like you a ton of effort into it than you actually did. The family might never know the difference.