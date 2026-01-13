This Kirkland Pasta Dish Might Be Costco's Creamiest Hidden Gem

When you're in need of a pre-made meal that can feed the family without breaking the bank, Costco is the place to go. You'll find over 20 prepared foods at the deli counter, so the choice is definitely not scarce. But there are some you should avoid, and some you should definitely buy — including one hidden gem that you may have been walking past without even knowing it's one of the best pastas at Costco: the Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta.

There are two versions of this dish, depending on your location. The first version comes with Alfredo sauce in a separate packet, while the second version already combines the sauce with the pasta. The cooking instructions also differ, but at their core the ingredients are the same: penne pasta, large chunks of chicken breast, lots of Parmesan cheese, and Alfredo sauce.

The winning factor of its dish is its creaminess. The sauce is thick, hearty, and dominates with a cheese-forward flavor. The chicken in particular receives many compliments from customers for being well-portioned. Costco shoppers have also praised the size of the tray the Alfredo comes in, saying the whole thing can easily feed a family of four. The dish is priced by weight, costing $5.10 per pound depending on the location.