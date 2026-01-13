This Kirkland Pasta Dish Might Be Costco's Creamiest Hidden Gem
When you're in need of a pre-made meal that can feed the family without breaking the bank, Costco is the place to go. You'll find over 20 prepared foods at the deli counter, so the choice is definitely not scarce. But there are some you should avoid, and some you should definitely buy — including one hidden gem that you may have been walking past without even knowing it's one of the best pastas at Costco: the Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta.
There are two versions of this dish, depending on your location. The first version comes with Alfredo sauce in a separate packet, while the second version already combines the sauce with the pasta. The cooking instructions also differ, but at their core the ingredients are the same: penne pasta, large chunks of chicken breast, lots of Parmesan cheese, and Alfredo sauce.
The winning factor of its dish is its creaminess. The sauce is thick, hearty, and dominates with a cheese-forward flavor. The chicken in particular receives many compliments from customers for being well-portioned. Costco shoppers have also praised the size of the tray the Alfredo comes in, saying the whole thing can easily feed a family of four. The dish is priced by weight, costing $5.10 per pound depending on the location.
How to cook (and spice up) Costco's Chicken Alfredo
Although the main components of Costco's Chicken Alfredo come pre-cooked and ready to eat, the dish as a whole still requires some cooking. The instructions for the version that comes with a separate sauce packet advise prepping the meal on the stovetop, heating up the sauce first and then adding the other ingredients. The meal is ready within eight minutes but requires constant stirring.
The other version of the dish, with the sauce already combined, is made in the oven. The dish usually comes inside of a tin tray, which you need to cover with tin foil and place it on a cookie sheet to bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 to 60 minutes. It's more hands-off, but it does take a lot of time — even more than Michelle McGlinn's Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo recipe, which is made from scratch in 20 minutes.
Either version of the dish can be spiced up with some easy steps, especially if you find plain Alfredo too bland and boring. Adding extra seasoning can go a long way, and people have also suggested adding vegetables such as broccoli for variety and hot sauce for some kick. A common complaint is that the sauce can turn out too thick, so adding some extra liquid, such as water or milk, can help smooth out the texture.