Scrambled Eggs Are 10X More Flavorful When You Add This High-Protein Seasoning

Ever make soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, but wish they were more flavorful at serving time? Instead of adding more salt and pepper, try adding a high-protein seasoning that may not be in your pantry yet. This seasoning is none other than nutritional yeast, or nooch, a vegan food additive made from deactivated fungus, and it comes in flakes, powder, or granule form.

As it is full of umami and savory notes, thanks to glutamates, nutritional yeast immediately adds flavor to anything it touches. Thus, adding it to your scrambled eggs is a creative way to use nutritional yeast in the kitchen. We love using it as a vegan substitute for parmesan cheese, as it tastes nutty and cheesy. It also looks like cheese, so it is easy to sprinkle on top of food, like pasta and scrambled eggs.

Aside from adding savoriness, nutritional yeast gives your dishes a protein boost. For example, one serving of it, or about 2 tablespoons, adds about 4 grams of protein to any dish. This ingredient is also nutrient-, vitamin-, and fiber-dense, making it a powerhouse addition to any pantry.