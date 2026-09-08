Scrambled Eggs Are 10X More Flavorful When You Add This High-Protein Seasoning
Ever make soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, but wish they were more flavorful at serving time? Instead of adding more salt and pepper, try adding a high-protein seasoning that may not be in your pantry yet. This seasoning is none other than nutritional yeast, or nooch, a vegan food additive made from deactivated fungus, and it comes in flakes, powder, or granule form.
As it is full of umami and savory notes, thanks to glutamates, nutritional yeast immediately adds flavor to anything it touches. Thus, adding it to your scrambled eggs is a creative way to use nutritional yeast in the kitchen. We love using it as a vegan substitute for parmesan cheese, as it tastes nutty and cheesy. It also looks like cheese, so it is easy to sprinkle on top of food, like pasta and scrambled eggs.
Aside from adding savoriness, nutritional yeast gives your dishes a protein boost. For example, one serving of it, or about 2 tablespoons, adds about 4 grams of protein to any dish. This ingredient is also nutrient-, vitamin-, and fiber-dense, making it a powerhouse addition to any pantry.
Use nutritional yeast as a food additive that tastes like cheese
Ready to incorporate nutritional yeast in your dishes? Start by making fluffy scrambled eggs following our tips. What we like to do is sprinkle nutritional yeast directly into our whisked eggs. This way, we don't have to add flavor to the eggs, skipping salt.
Additionally, when the scrambled eggs are ready, we like to top off the dish with sprinkles of nutritional yeast, treating it like vegan parmesan cheese. The key is to use up to a serving, or about 2 tablespoons, for whatever dish you're making. Nutritional yeast can potentially overwhelm a dish with its savory and nutty flavors if you use too much. You want it to serve as an additive rather than overpower a dish.
Once you've mastered using nutritional yeast to add flavor and protein to your scrambled eggs, go out of that comfort zone and get creative with the ingredient. For example, nutritional yeast enhances salad dressings by punching up the flavor and making it thicker. Once you start reaching for nooch, as we do, you may find it's hard to imagine your pantry without this protein- and flavor-packed powerhouse.