I Tried Annie's 2 New Mac & Cheeses And Didn't Get What The Boxes Promised

If you're someone who regularly enjoys boxed mac and cheese, then you'll no doubt recognize Annie's as a leading player in the game. Annie's mac and cheese flavors are known for being a little more high-end than the average boxed mac, and much like others out there, the popular brand is consistently releasing new products that highlight unique, timely flavors or food trends.

Two of the newest flavors to enter the Annie's-sphere are Grilled Cheese and Dill Pickle, with the latter one also laying claim to being a store-bought protein mac and cheese, too. As someone who's no stranger to taste-testing such a product — I've ranked both Kraft mac and cheese flavors and microwavable mac cups — I was more than ready to put these two new Annie's flavors to the test. The brand sent me both Grilled Cheese and Dill Pickle to try for myself, so I cooked up both pastas and conducted a taste test for both, paying close attention to not only whether I think they're good, but whether they live up to their supposed flavor namesakes. Read on for my full review of these two new products and whether or not I think they're worth purchasing for yourself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.