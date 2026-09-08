Skip The Chick-Fil-A Line — Make A Loaded Protein Breakfast Sandwich With 2 Aldi Items
If a line has formed at your local Chick-fil-A or you simply crave the taste of a chicken and waffles sandwich without leaving your house, a few key purchases can replicate the experience. Chick-fil-A stacks seasoned chicken and smoked applewood bacon between two warm maple-flavored waffles. The sandwich is elevated by a honey butter spread and served with a side of syrup. Fans of the sweet and savory menu item have described the build as a "10/10" on Instagram.
Instead of heading to the closest Chick-fil-A, browse Aldi's freezer section to stock up on ingredients that can mimic the order and be easily customized in the comfort of your kitchen. Look for Aldi's Breakfast Best sausage, egg, and cheese stuffed waffles. The individually-wrapped maple brioche waffles are packed with chicken sausage, egg, and reduced-fat cheddar to offer 15 grams of protein per serving. One fan on Facebook said they keep a steady stock in the freezer and call the waffles a delicious, air-fryer-ready breakfast ideal for busy mornings. Instead of heating up the waffles and eating them without assembly, however, you'll use pieces to form the base of a sandwich before adding Aldi's Kirkwood breaded chicken breast fillets, which are loaded with 32 grams of protein per serving, on top. Packed in a red bag that is difficult to miss among products in the freezer section, this chicken breast is fully cooked and free of added hormones or steroids.
Making the sandwich at home
Since both the waffles and the red bag chicken can be prepared quickly, this easy meal is ideal for hectic weekday mornings. The stuffed waffles can be cooked in a toaster, oven, or air fryer, and the chicken can be crisped in an air fryer. If you're faced with feeding a crowd, you can cook the chicken in advance and let each diner assemble their own sandwiches with an assortment of toppings and added ingredients.
Drizzles of maple syrup and swipes of homemade honey butter can steer this sandwich into a sweeter category, and heat lovers can add hot sauce to keep the meal in a spicier lane. Since the store-bought waffles already include sausage, egg, and cheese, the sandwich is a bit more loaded than Chick-fil-A's offering, but those with hearty appetites may want to add extra strips of hot honey caramelized bacon onto the build for extra bulk and flavor. Even without any add-ins, chicken and waffles sandwiches offer a protein-dense option that is sure to start any day off on a strong note, though when a meal is this easy to put together, the dish can easily land on the dinner table.