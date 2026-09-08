Skip The Chick-Fil-A Line — Make A Loaded Protein Breakfast Sandwich With 2 Aldi Items

If a line has formed at your local Chick-fil-A or you simply crave the taste of a chicken and waffles sandwich without leaving your house, a few key purchases can replicate the experience. Chick-fil-A stacks seasoned chicken and smoked applewood bacon between two warm maple-flavored waffles. The sandwich is elevated by a honey butter spread and served with a side of syrup. Fans of the sweet and savory menu item have described the build as a "10/10" on Instagram.

Instead of heading to the closest Chick-fil-A, browse Aldi's freezer section to stock up on ingredients that can mimic the order and be easily customized in the comfort of your kitchen. Look for Aldi's Breakfast Best sausage, egg, and cheese stuffed waffles. The individually-wrapped maple brioche waffles are packed with chicken sausage, egg, and reduced-fat cheddar to offer 15 grams of protein per serving. One fan on Facebook said they keep a steady stock in the freezer and call the waffles a delicious, air-fryer-ready breakfast ideal for busy mornings. Instead of heating up the waffles and eating them without assembly, however, you'll use pieces to form the base of a sandwich before adding Aldi's Kirkwood breaded chicken breast fillets, which are loaded with 32 grams of protein per serving, on top. Packed in a red bag that is difficult to miss among products in the freezer section, this chicken breast is fully cooked and free of added hormones or steroids.