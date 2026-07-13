Aldi's Fan-Favorite Red Bag Chicken Will Be Available In A New Size, But Are Shoppers Over It?

This month, Aldi is pumping up the portion size of a fan-favorite product: the Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets, affectionately known among shoppers as "red bag chicken." According to Aldi's Instagram, these crispy, fully-cooked poultry fillets will be sold in bigger 48-ounce packages starting on July 15. However, this 2026 Aldi change comes with a catch. While some shoppers may be excited for a larger bag of their favorite frozen protein, others don't appreciate the bigger price tag that comes with it.

Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets currently cost around $8.79 for a 24-ounce bag, but the upsized product will cost $14.99. This price change is already gaining mixed reactions among Aldi fans. "The red bag chicken now being $15 is CRAZY WORK!" one Instagram user commented on the chain's announcement.

But is the new price actually a worse deal? Looking at the math, the new red bag chicken gives you more cluck for your buck. The previous 24-ounce bag cost $8.79, meaning two bags (or 48 ounces) would have cost $17.58. The new 48-ounce bag sells for $14.99, making it a better value overall. However, many Aldi shoppers say the change they wanted was better quality and consistency, not a bigger bag.