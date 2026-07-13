Aldi's Fan-Favorite Red Bag Chicken Will Be Available In A New Size, But Are Shoppers Over It?
This month, Aldi is pumping up the portion size of a fan-favorite product: the Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets, affectionately known among shoppers as "red bag chicken." According to Aldi's Instagram, these crispy, fully-cooked poultry fillets will be sold in bigger 48-ounce packages starting on July 15. However, this 2026 Aldi change comes with a catch. While some shoppers may be excited for a larger bag of their favorite frozen protein, others don't appreciate the bigger price tag that comes with it.
Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets currently cost around $8.79 for a 24-ounce bag, but the upsized product will cost $14.99. This price change is already gaining mixed reactions among Aldi fans. "The red bag chicken now being $15 is CRAZY WORK!" one Instagram user commented on the chain's announcement.
But is the new price actually a worse deal? Looking at the math, the new red bag chicken gives you more cluck for your buck. The previous 24-ounce bag cost $8.79, meaning two bags (or 48 ounces) would have cost $17.58. The new 48-ounce bag sells for $14.99, making it a better value overall. However, many Aldi shoppers say the change they wanted was better quality and consistency, not a bigger bag.
With quality issues on the rise, some Aldi fans are over red bag chicken
While it's nice that Aldi has given customers a better value with the larger Kirkwood red bag chicken, some shoppers still think it's no longer worth any amount of cash. For several years, these breaded fillets have been hyped as a way to build a Chick-Fil-A sandwich dupe with Aldi products, proving to be just as crispy, juicy, and flavorful as the fast food favorite. Yet as of late, many customers have noted a nosedive in quality.
One Reddit user was disappointed by these cult-favorite chicken fillets, which they said tasted strangely soapy. Many users agreed that something has been "off" recently. "They used to be some very good chicken filets, but they've definitely changed the recipe," one commenter wrote. Another Redditor described the chicken as "rubbery" with "way too much salt and black pepper," adding, "I was pretty disappointed." Other shoppers have complained of an overly oily flavor, as well as too much breading in proportion to the amount of meat. Some unlucky Aldi fans have even found inedible "woody" chicken breasts in their bags, leaving them with no choice but to toss those pieces out.
For customers who feel betrayed by Aldi's red bag chicken, a larger package and lower price per ounce may not be enough to convince them to give the product another chance. This frozen staple may soon join the list of the most overrated Aldi products, at least among disappointed shoppers.