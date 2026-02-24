Why Croffles Make The Ultimate Sandwich Base

If you have mastered the perfect croissant or have identified your favorite store-bought variety, you have the foundation needed for a delicious sandwich upgrade. Croffles, a croissant waffle, offer a flaky, buttery base that can turn an everyday sandwich recipe into something special. The concept comes from Irish pastry chef Louise Lennox, and you'll be thanking her for the idea after your first bite.

In 2017, Lennox developed the croffle in collaboration with Cuisine de France's product and innovation team. Because they are baked with direct heat, these croissants are crispier than traditionally made croissants and lend themselves to extra-flavorful sandwiches made right at home. The combination of crispy, buttery layers and savory ingredients — chicken, homemade meatballs, or sauteed wild mushrooms — is the stuff of dreams, and when enhanced with sandwich toppings like pesto or roasted peppers, it turns a humble office lunch into a moment to savor.

If you don't have a waffle iron, you can use a panini press or sandwich maker to achieve a similar result, or a regular toaster can crisp the croissant base. When sliced in half, the croffle's golden layers pair well with savory ingredients. Simply pile on cheese — Swiss, pepper jack, or provolone — and your favorite lunchtime proteins like crispy strips of bacon, deli ham, or thick stacks of turkey, and press the sandwich together in a waffle maker to seal the ingredients together.