Blue Bell Was Once A Butter Company Under A Different Name — Here's How It All Changed

Today, the name Blue Bell is synonymous with ice cream, particularly for native Texans. But the company didn't start out making the frozen dessert that eventually turned it nationally famous. The beloved Texas ice cream brand actually began as a small butter producer called the Brenham Creamery Company, which was established in 1907 by local businessmen and dairy farmers in the small town of Brenham, Texas. Its original purpose was both practical and democratic: making use of the extra cream produced by surrounding dairy farmers and churning it into butter for local customers.

The creamery was housed in an abandoned cotton gin and organized as a dairy farmers' cooperative. Since local farmers had more milk and cream than they could use, this new joint effort provided a way to turn that surplus into gold — but butter wasn't going to remain its only product for long. In 1911, just four years after the creamery opened, it began experimenting with ice cream. Considering that butter is the secret to rich, homemade ice cream, this was a wise choice.

Production was adorably tiny at first; the company made about two gallons a day, hand-cranking the mixture in wooden containers packed with ice and salt and delivering the finished ice cream around Brenham in horse-drawn wagons. Butter, however, remained the company's, well, bread and butter. According to a former executive, the creamery sold millions of pounds of butter to the Army during WWII.