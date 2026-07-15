The Deadliest Ice Cream Recall In History Pulled Every Single Item Off Shelves Nationwide

Recalls are scary, especially when food is involved. But when it's a beloved everyday treat like ice cream? Well, that can be downright terrifying. That nightmare became reality in 2015 when a massive recall was issued for all Blue Bell Creameries frozen products, including ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sherbet.

The Centers for Disease Control issued the notice following a deadly outbreak of listeriosis across state lines. Listeriosis is a severe type of food poisoning caused by a harmful bacterium called Listeria monocytogenes. In most scenarios, a mild case will resolve on its own, but it can be very dangerous for pregnant women or those with a weakened immune system. In those cases, serious complications like birth defects, sepsis, and organ damage can occur. The infection can even be life-threatening, and during the Blue Bell outbreak, it was.

According to the CDC, three people died in Kansas after eating contaminated Blue Bell products between 2010 and 2015. Another seven in Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas were hospitalized. The cases weren't linked at first, but a complex investigation was carried out in early 2015 after a routine sampling of Blue Bell's Chocolate Chip Country Cookie Sandwiches and Great Divide Bars revealed a contamination in South Carolina. Investigators eventually determined that four people had fallen ill in Kansas after consuming milkshakes made with another Blue Bell product, and issues were found in Texas, too. Everything started coming together, and one of the biggest ice cream recalls in history began.