The Deadliest Ice Cream Recall In History Pulled Every Single Item Off Shelves Nationwide
Recalls are scary, especially when food is involved. But when it's a beloved everyday treat like ice cream? Well, that can be downright terrifying. That nightmare became reality in 2015 when a massive recall was issued for all Blue Bell Creameries frozen products, including ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sherbet.
The Centers for Disease Control issued the notice following a deadly outbreak of listeriosis across state lines. Listeriosis is a severe type of food poisoning caused by a harmful bacterium called Listeria monocytogenes. In most scenarios, a mild case will resolve on its own, but it can be very dangerous for pregnant women or those with a weakened immune system. In those cases, serious complications like birth defects, sepsis, and organ damage can occur. The infection can even be life-threatening, and during the Blue Bell outbreak, it was.
According to the CDC, three people died in Kansas after eating contaminated Blue Bell products between 2010 and 2015. Another seven in Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas were hospitalized. The cases weren't linked at first, but a complex investigation was carried out in early 2015 after a routine sampling of Blue Bell's Chocolate Chip Country Cookie Sandwiches and Great Divide Bars revealed a contamination in South Carolina. Investigators eventually determined that four people had fallen ill in Kansas after consuming milkshakes made with another Blue Bell product, and issues were found in Texas, too. Everything started coming together, and one of the biggest ice cream recalls in history began.
Fallout from the Blue Bell Creameries recall
Blue Bell Creameries is an iconic Texas-based ice cream manufacturer that was founded in Brenham in 1907. It's known for its homestyle tubs that come in classic flavors like Homemade Vanilla and Gooey Butter Cake. The infected items from the 2015 outbreak were discontinued amid the fallout from the scare, and Blue Bell voluntarily pulled all of its products from shelves while the investigation took place.
In total, over eight million gallons of ice cream were recalled, and the company ended up shuttering production for four months. Over 1,450 people lost their jobs during the fallout, and the company was forced to pay $17.5 million in criminal penalties after agreeing to a plea deal with a federal court in Texas in 2020. Blue Bell Creameries was found to have knowingly manufactured products under unsanitary conditions, and the Food and Drug Administration believes that the company knew Listeria was present in its factories as early as 2013.
Blue Bell's former president, Paul Kruse, was indicted separately in connection with covering up the issue, but the case was later dropped. Blue Bell ice cream started to make a comeback in the South a few years after the cases, and you can still buy the products today. As far as we know, they are perfectly safe to eat — but here are some other great ice cream brands to try if you're a little freaked out.