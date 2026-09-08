This Is What McDonald's Looked Like In The 1980s

Nostalgic pics from bygone decades can be the ultimate tease. Looking back at what some restaurants looked like before their bland modern redesign has us craving homey interiors, unique wall art, and kitsch galore. And that's exactly what you got at a McDonald's in the 1980s. The kids' eating areas were much more elaborate, with playful stools shaped like burgers and mascots everywhere. And the play areas, both indoor and out, were epic destinations for birthday parties or a family meal out.

Reddit boards and social media feeds are full of people's memories of McDonald's from the decade of decadence, including the iconic McD.L.T. sandwich from the '80s that we completely forgot about. They also discuss things like the ashtrays that were on the tables (now a collector's item), the cookies, and the uniforms. Some folks have mentioned the unique feel of each restaurant and how colorful the interiors were, unlike the more clinical feel today. Whether you prefer the modern look or not, there's no denying McDonald's in the '80s was something we never expected to feel this much nostalgia for.