This Is What McDonald's Looked Like In The 1980s
Nostalgic pics from bygone decades can be the ultimate tease. Looking back at what some restaurants looked like before their bland modern redesign has us craving homey interiors, unique wall art, and kitsch galore. And that's exactly what you got at a McDonald's in the 1980s. The kids' eating areas were much more elaborate, with playful stools shaped like burgers and mascots everywhere. And the play areas, both indoor and out, were epic destinations for birthday parties or a family meal out.
Reddit boards and social media feeds are full of people's memories of McDonald's from the decade of decadence, including the iconic McD.L.T. sandwich from the '80s that we completely forgot about. They also discuss things like the ashtrays that were on the tables (now a collector's item), the cookies, and the uniforms. Some folks have mentioned the unique feel of each restaurant and how colorful the interiors were, unlike the more clinical feel today. Whether you prefer the modern look or not, there's no denying McDonald's in the '80s was something we never expected to feel this much nostalgia for.
The McDonald's kids area was a destination of its own in the 1980s
Gen X-ers flood Reddit's nostalgia boards with memories of birthday parties held at McDonald's in the 1980s, such as this one in Minnesota circa 1984. Many users recall the iconic tree in the kids' eating area, pictured here in Chicago in '83 with members from the band Motorhead. Folks also fondly remember the kid-friendly petite-sized tables and chairs in whimsical shapes.
McDonald's had plants and flowers as part of the decor in the '80s
Back in the '80s, McDonald's actually had plants around the restaurants, and even flowers on the tables in some outposts. Plants and flowers, whether artificial or real, were pretty common, especially leafy plants, either in elevated planters that separated seating areas, as hanging pot plants, or occasionally placed up high on the walls.
The McDonald's mascots were everywhere
There may be a few retired food mascots that no one remembers anymore, but the core McDonald's group that included Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar, Grimace, and Birdie? Those are iconic. After all, they weren't just part of the marketing, they were part of the furniture (literally) and playground equipment, as seen in Minnesota circa 1986. You couldn't go to McDonald's in the '80s without seeing them.
There were ashtrays on the tables in McDonald's in the 1980s
It may seem wild nowadays that there were smoking and non-smoking sections in McDonald's, but they, and ashtrays on the tables, were a given in the '80s. These glass versions — and even basic aluminum foil ones — have become collectors' items on ebay in recent years.
Cookie dispensers are a sight you'll no longer see at McDonald's
If you can get past the cheap prices on the menu in this pic, look below it and you'll see something that was common at McDonald's in the '80s: A cookie dispenser. They held small rectangular boxes of cookies that had one of the mascots on the packaging. Fans of the cookies, which were discontinued in the early 2000s, have begged the fast food chain to bring them back.
Gen X-ers will remember McDonald's playgrounds from the '80s
The play areas at McDonald's in the '80s might be one of the most regularly discussed topics, both because of the fun that was had, and the injuries that were sustained on burning hot metal slides. "Seeing them again brings back such fond memories of being a child. Back when a simple meal at McDonald's was special," reminisced one YouTube commenter.
The '80s McDonald's roof is instantly recognizable
In the late 1960s, McDonald's shifted away from the giant yellow arches that went over the restaurants to a mansard style sloped roof, which was still the look through the '80s. To match the more vibrant color palette of the era, interiors were frequently decorated with splashes of aqua, for example. By 1996, the next generation of McDonald's exteriors came into fashion with more modern elements.
You would see different packaging at McDonald's in the '80s
Looking at the styrofoam clamshells that were used at McDonald's in the '80s isn't just a visual memory, it can be an audio one as well. "There's something innately satisfying about opening a container of food and hearing that high-pitched squeak," wrote one Instagrammer. Others have reminisced about the distinct scratchy sound they made when opening and closing.
In the '80s, McDonald's burger count was still part of the signage
In the 1980s, McDonald's was still posting its burger sales on its signs, including this one in L.A. in 1983, which boasted over 40 billion served. The practice began in 1958 and was abandoned in the mid-'90s. The signs now read "billions and billions served."
Uniform styles were very different in the '80s
Another bit of McDonald's memorabilia selling on ebay? The employee uniform from the 1980s. In this photograph, taken in the early '80s, the employees are wearing a uniform that was introduced in the 1970s featuring striped sleeves. During the later years of the Reagan administration, polo-style shirts were introduced.
The McDonald's drive thru menu looked plainer in the 1980s
In the 1980s, McDonald's leaned heavily into brown for its decor, including on the drive-thru menu. While some had a few photos of food items in the middle, above, and below the speaker where you communicated your order, they were pretty basic. Today, the menu is full of color, including inviting photos of the food. Back then? Simple and straightforward.