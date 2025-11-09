The Iconic McDonald's Sandwich From The '80s We Completely Forgot About

McDonald's is a fast food giant that reaches well around the globe. Since it was founded in 1940, the restaurant has been home to a myriad of innovations. Between exceptionally memorable offerings and some forgettable foods, there are still a few meals that have garnered a cult-like following. Among the most iconic fast food sandwiches of the 1980s is the McD.L.T., which stands apart for good reason.

This McDonald's sandwich debuted in 1985 and came to prominence for several reasons. The lettuce and tomato burger's popularity is best understood in the time capsule-esque commercial starring future "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander, which included an earworm-worthy song about keeping the hot and cold ingredients properly separated. Though this discontinued McDonald's menu item isn't missed by many, there's no denying how catchy the jingle was. Another important feature of this classic cult favorite is the temperature-keeping technology, which is now so notable that it has earned a spot in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

The famed styrofoam double clamshell packaging came with the promise of keeping the sandwich's cold and hot ingredients separate until the eater was ready to combine them for optimal enjoyment. With the bottom bun and burger patty on one side and the top bun, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sauce, and pickles on the other, this was the height of '80s fast food technology. But despite these achievements, the McD.L.T. is one fast food menu item that likely won't be making a comeback.