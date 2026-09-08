5 Meats Packed With More Protein Than Steak

For many, the concept of animal-based protein and the image of a big, juicy beef steak share the same thought bubble. This is for good reason — beef is certainly protein-rich, and a beautifully grilled steak can be one of life's great joys for those who eat meat. But is steak really the highest-protein meat out there? Actually, no. In fact, at least five meats outdo the average steak in ounce-for-ounce protein content. Sockeye salmon, chicken breast, pork chops, turkey breast, and ahi or yellowfin tuna all have consistently high protein, and more than most beef steaks when you average out the protein content of most cuts.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists a range of steak cuts and their protein content, the lowest being choice ribeye with 5.30 grams per ounce, and the highest being steaks cut from the eye of round with 6.63 grams. To reflect the typical steak you might put in your shopping cart, the average value between these two is 5.97 grams per ounce, which provides a baseline against which to compare other meats. Usefully, this is almost exactly the protein content of beef tenderloin steaks.

If you're thinking — "hold up, I thought steak had more protein than that" — note that we're keeping an even playing field by comparing protein levels in raw meats, before water or fat are released. This is to reflect the protein content when you're making decisions in the aisle, not once the food has already shrunk on your grill. Once cooked, and depending on how each meat is prepared, the rankings can shift slightly, since, for example, cooked chicken generally loses more moisture than steak.