How Many Pounds Of Turkey Breast You Actually Need Per Person

Turkey size is the source of much stress around Thanksgiving. It's already a challenge to cook a perfect turkey while avoiding the dreaded combination of dry and flavorless meat that so many people complain about. You also have an endless number of Thanksgiving side dishes to choose from, which sometimes amount to a half dozen or more additions to your meal. And don't even mention dessert. This all complicates the math of how much food you need to feed a family, and when you have a room full of hungry people, that math is important. Thankfully, there's a pretty simple range to shoot for, depending on your family size. Aim for 1 to 1½ pounds of turkey per person, or about half that much if you're just making a turkey breast.

That sounds like a lot, but whole turkeys are made up of inedible bones and cartilage, around 40 to 50%. If you're planning to roast boneless turkey breasts, that obviously won't factor in, so in that case, aim for about ½ pound per person. Bone-in breasts are also mostly meat, so that same rule of thumb should still apply, but if you have some big eaters in your family, you can bump that up by around 50%, just to be safe. And, of course, it's always better to have Thanksgiving leftovers than not enough turkey to go around.