The Best Cuts Of Steak Don't Have The Highest Protein Content — Here's Why

We are living in a protein-obsessed world in 2026. As the key nutrient of the moment, protein is being advertised in every recipe and touted on the label of every snack — and even beverage (protein water, anyone?). Still, when one thinks of protein, one probably still thinks of the old-fashioned, delicious slab of the animal variety: steak. It's true that steak is a rich, complete source of protein. But the amount of protein per steak can vary more than you may think, and the cuts that are widely seen as superior are actually the ones most lacking in protein.

Some of the most popular cuts of steak, such as porterhouse, New York strip, and ribeye, have less protein than some of their tougher, less flavorful counterparts. Why? It's all in the ratio. The most tender and tasty steaks achieve these qualities due to their high ratio of marbled fat. More fat within the cut of steak means, well, less actual meat. That means an ounce of nicely marbled steak will have less protein than an ounce of lean beef. For example, eye of round, a very lean cut of beef, has a protein-to-fat ratio of 7:1. A ribeye, on the other hand, has a ratio of 1:1.

Of course, fat on your steak is an important aspect of what makes it delicious. If flavor is paramount, proceed with highly marbled cuts as usual. But if your diet prioritizes protein and minimizes fat, it's important to keep that tradeoff in mind.