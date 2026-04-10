The Best Cuts Of Steak Don't Have The Highest Protein Content — Here's Why
We are living in a protein-obsessed world in 2026. As the key nutrient of the moment, protein is being advertised in every recipe and touted on the label of every snack — and even beverage (protein water, anyone?). Still, when one thinks of protein, one probably still thinks of the old-fashioned, delicious slab of the animal variety: steak. It's true that steak is a rich, complete source of protein. But the amount of protein per steak can vary more than you may think, and the cuts that are widely seen as superior are actually the ones most lacking in protein.
Some of the most popular cuts of steak, such as porterhouse, New York strip, and ribeye, have less protein than some of their tougher, less flavorful counterparts. Why? It's all in the ratio. The most tender and tasty steaks achieve these qualities due to their high ratio of marbled fat. More fat within the cut of steak means, well, less actual meat. That means an ounce of nicely marbled steak will have less protein than an ounce of lean beef. For example, eye of round, a very lean cut of beef, has a protein-to-fat ratio of 7:1. A ribeye, on the other hand, has a ratio of 1:1.
Of course, fat on your steak is an important aspect of what makes it delicious. If flavor is paramount, proceed with highly marbled cuts as usual. But if your diet prioritizes protein and minimizes fat, it's important to keep that tradeoff in mind.
Higher protein cuts and how to cook them
Whether you are looking for the most high-protein beef or you just prefer leaner meat in general, there are plenty of options offered by the humble cow. For example, eye of round, top round, and bottom round cuts all come from the rear leg of the animal. They are some of the leanest cuts of beef and are best suited for thin slicing and slow cooking at low temperatures.
Slightly less lean is the top sirloin, which offers an excellent balance of affordability, protein (a ratio of 5:1), and flavor, and is best cooked briefly over high heat. Flank steak is another affordable, lean cut of meat that does well over high heat. It is often grilled or stir-fried after bathing in a flavorful marinade. Chuck roast, cut from the shoulder of the cow, is a relatively lean option with enough fat and connective tissue to make it a perfect option for braised dishes like pot roast, where it is slowly braised until it falls apart into tender pieces.
Where the beef comes from on the cow isn't the only factor in its fat and, therefore, protein content. The USDA grading system names well-marbled steaks as Prime, so opt for Choice or Select for less intramuscular fat. And since most ground beef sold in stores is labeled with its fat percentage, you can easily pick a lower-fat option.