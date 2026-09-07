Despite The Unsettling Way Taco Bell's Beans Are Prepared, Customers Love Them
Taco Bell's American-style Mexican fast food doesn't shy away from taking liberties with authenticity and streamlined processes. Its menu offers several items that include refried beans — which is great if you wish to make your meal at Taco Bell vegetarian — though these are far from traditional. Videos on social media have revealed the process behind the beans, which appears to involve rehydrating a batch of dried beans with hot water and stirring until the proper look and texture is achieved, unfortunately to the chagrin of some discerning diners. Though this doesn't sit well with all Taco Bell fans, plenty of customers love these legumes just the same.
@izsleepypanz
Replies to TikTok user @izsleepypanz's video pulling back the proverbial curtain on Taco Bell's beans include a number of positive opinions. One user wrote, "I mean, yeah, it's just dried and then rehydrated. What did people expect, abuela making them fresh in every store at 3am?" Another reply pointed out, "People have been dehydrating food for thousands of years. For large portions of human history, it was the only way to ensure your food lasted across journeys and landscapes."
Taco Bell may be healthier than many fast food chains for its fiber-forward and protein-packed menu. Though behind-the-scenes footage of its refried beans cooking method may seem unsavory, it's clear that customers love the versatility of this easy side dish. Some have even inquired about where to purchase their own Taco Bell-style dried beans for quicker homemade meals.
What makes Taco Bell's beans beloved
Although the notion of rehydrating dried refried beans gives some Taco Bell devotees pause, this process isn't unique to just this fast food chain. Others, such as McDonald's, use dehydrated onions in several of their menu items. Further, one TikTok user explained, "You guys try really hard to make something seem dangerous or bad but it's literally just dehydrated [beans] that you're adding hydration [to], it may not look the best while doing it but it's fine." The quickened process may not measure up to a classic dish of refried beans; however, it certainly fits the bill when you're pressed for time and seeking one of Taco Bell's bountiful burritos.
Of the beans, one Redditor said, "Love them. Literally my favorite ingredient at Taco Bell." Another mentioned, "When the refried beans are made and kept in a proper state, they are great." More replies noted that proper preparation and rehydration is key to giving the beans that familiar Taco Bell taste and crave-worthy consistency.
If you're curious about trying Taco Bell's beans, one of the best bets is inside of a classic bean and cheese or beefy five-layer burrito. Otherwise, these are also offered as a side with cheese and you can also find them as part of the filling in a Mexican pizza. Fast food fan reactions to this polarizing Taco Bell ingredient demonstrate that insider reveals aren't necessarily always a red flag, but rather proof that looks can be deceiving.