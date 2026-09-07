Despite The Unsettling Way Taco Bell's Beans Are Prepared, Customers Love Them

Taco Bell's American-style Mexican fast food doesn't shy away from taking liberties with authenticity and streamlined processes. Its menu offers several items that include refried beans — which is great if you wish to make your meal at Taco Bell vegetarian — though these are far from traditional. Videos on social media have revealed the process behind the beans, which appears to involve rehydrating a batch of dried beans with hot water and stirring until the proper look and texture is achieved, unfortunately to the chagrin of some discerning diners. Though this doesn't sit well with all Taco Bell fans, plenty of customers love these legumes just the same.

Replies to TikTok user @izsleepypanz's video pulling back the proverbial curtain on Taco Bell's beans include a number of positive opinions. One user wrote, "I mean, yeah, it's just dried and then rehydrated. What did people expect, abuela making them fresh in every store at 3am?" Another reply pointed out, "People have been dehydrating food for thousands of years. For large portions of human history, it was the only way to ensure your food lasted across journeys and landscapes."

Taco Bell may be healthier than many fast food chains for its fiber-forward and protein-packed menu. Though behind-the-scenes footage of its refried beans cooking method may seem unsavory, it's clear that customers love the versatility of this easy side dish. Some have even inquired about where to purchase their own Taco Bell-style dried beans for quicker homemade meals.