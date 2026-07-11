Why Taco Bell May Be Healthier Than Many Fast Food Chains
Fast food isn't often associated with healthy food, yet it does nourish and sustain millions of satisfied customers every day. However, if you find yourself looking to choose a healthier option, just "make a run for the border" because Taco Bell is one of the healthiest fast food chains out there.
The Taco Bell menu is packed with ingredients that you don't find at the burger-centric chains that dominate the fast food space. If you want to get your roughage in, Taco Bell has black and refried pinto beans in their tacos and burritos, adding 4 and 7 grams of dietary fiber, respectively. Beans are also packed with up to five grams of protein — a nice alternative to the seasoned beef or chicken options — for getting in those muscle-building amino acids.
Need your veggies? Bowls, soft tacos, and salads come with at least lettuce, with options to add in more. In fact, most items at Taco Bell give you the option to add tomatoes, onions, purple cabbage, and/or pico de gallo. The ability to customize your order — including substituting beans for meat — allows you to be as healthy as you want to be, whether you're vegetarian or not.
Making healthy choices
While the healthiest Taco Bell option is a simple side of black beans, it's not necessarily the most filling. Really, it's just a single ingredient in what could potentially be a satiating and healthy meal.
For example, if you're looking for a healthy albeit non-vegetarian option, start with a basic bean burrito, the item often hailed as Taco Bell's classic vegetarian option. A tortilla wraps around refried beans with a mild salsa sauce, along with onions and cheese. Customize the order by adding in grilled chicken for an additional 8 grams of protein, plus purple cabbage, lettuce, and pico de gallo for a variety of colorful nutrient-rich veggies. The resulting meal is a flavorful and relatively healthy bespoke burrito weighing in at under 500 calories. That's 360 calories for the base burrito, 45 for the chicken, and no calories for the veggies, — plus it packs in 21 grams of protein and 10 grams of dietary fiber. Spice it up with a hot sauce packet to suit your tolerance.
Feeling indecisive? You can always keep it simple and order off the elevated Cantina menu, where the Cantina Chicken Burrito or Cantina chicken soft tacos both come standard with roasted chicken, lettuce, cheese, purple cabbage, avocado ranch, and pico de gallo — everything you need to satisfy your hunger and feel good about it.