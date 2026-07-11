Why Taco Bell May Be Healthier Than Many Fast Food Chains

Fast food isn't often associated with healthy food, yet it does nourish and sustain millions of satisfied customers every day. However, if you find yourself looking to choose a healthier option, just "make a run for the border" because Taco Bell is one of the healthiest fast food chains out there.

The Taco Bell menu is packed with ingredients that you don't find at the burger-centric chains that dominate the fast food space. If you want to get your roughage in, Taco Bell has black and refried pinto beans in their tacos and burritos, adding 4 and 7 grams of dietary fiber, respectively. Beans are also packed with up to five grams of protein — a nice alternative to the seasoned beef or chicken options — for getting in those muscle-building amino acids.

Need your veggies? Bowls, soft tacos, and salads come with at least lettuce, with options to add in more. In fact, most items at Taco Bell give you the option to add tomatoes, onions, purple cabbage, and/or pico de gallo. The ability to customize your order — including substituting beans for meat — allows you to be as healthy as you want to be, whether you're vegetarian or not.