Forget Taco Bell Or Little Caesars — Consumers Say This Burger Chain Has The Best Bang For Your Buck

Value is hard to find in fast food chains these days, but if you've been relying on budget staples from the likes of Taco Bell or Little Caesars, you might want to take a second look at a big-name burger chain, as well. Americans are desperate for a good deal on convenience foods — more cash-strapped customers have even stopped getting fast food altogether. Data from YouGov shows 37% of Americans have recently been dining out less than once a month, and 60% say they have been switching to cheaper restaurants. If those people looking for cheaper meals talked to some of their fellow Americans, they might find out that Wendy's is offering some of the best value in fast food right now.

Who says so? Consumers and respondents of another survey conducted by YouGov. According to its 2026 report on restaurant brand rankings, Wendy's was the number one choice when respondents were asked which fast food chains represent good value. It finished well ahead of Taco Bell at number two, and beat out Domino's, Burger King, and Little Caesars as the top five.

Being a survey, the answers are subjective and biased towards chains with a national footprint, but there is data to back this up. NetCredit research found that Wendy's has the fifth cheapest burger among fast food chains when priced by the ounce, while also serving the third largest burger patties on average. Two of the cheaper chains, Whataburger and Smashburger, are more regional, whereas the other two, Burger King and McDonald's, have smaller burgers on average. So while Wendy's might not appear the outright cheapest, the combo of lower pricing and bigger burgers looks like value to customers.